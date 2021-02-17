India Vs England: Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain Hosts In Ahmedabad Day-Night Test

Indian captain Virat Kohli is an animated personality who likes to play his game in an aggressive manner. The premier batsman is always high on energy which translates into consistent performances on the field more often than not. Kohli doesn't back down from expressing his feelings on the field, and once again the Indian skipper was involved in an angry exchange with umpire Nitin Menon on Day 3 of the India vs England 2nd Test.

Virat Kohli could face one Test ban for showing dissent at umpire's decision

It all happened during the final over of the day when Menon adjudged England skipper Joe Root not out. Kohli used the DRS and the decision favoured Root because of umpire's call. The Englishman lived to see another day as the umpire had originally adjudged him not out . As soon as the third umpire gave the verdict, an infuriated Kohli walked down to Menon and expressed his displeasure over the decision.

The dynamic batsman was seething as he was seen engaged in a furious chat with the umpire. As a result, Kohli could land in trouble with match referee Javagal Srinath. According to the ICC code of conduct, players are sanctioned if they show ‘dissent at an umpire’s decision’ or are seen to be ‘arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the umpire about his/her decision’.

The Indian captain now faces a Level 1 or Level 2 offence being levelled against him which could result in him being awarded one-four demerit points. Kohli currently has two demerit points to his from his record from the past 24 months. If the match referee gives him another two demerit points, Kohli could be facing a ban of one Test match which means he won't feature in India vs England 3rd Test. In that case, Ajinkya Rahane is likely to replace Kohli as the captain of the Indian team for the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, having led the Indian team with panache Down Under.

Kohli also came under immense scrutiny for his actions by cricketing pundits and fans alike. England commentator David Lloyd said that Kohli cannot be speaking to umpires like that and inciting the crowd and added that the Indian skipper should be setting a much better example. He further said that someone in the Indian camp should be having a word with him because the match referee will be very interested after what happened. Condemning Kohli's actions, former England captain Michael Vaughan said that the 32-year old is a powerhouse but he can’t intimidate the umpire. Vaughan admitted that it’s a shocking decision, however, he reckoned that you can’t be doing that as a captain.

