BEN Vs FTH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Bengali will take on Fateh in the 15th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 10 at 9:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our BEN vs FTH Dream11 prediction, probable BEN vs FTH playing 11 and BEN vs FTH Dream11 team.

BEN vs FTH Dream11 prediction: BEN vs FTH Dream11 preview

Bengali are currently at the top of the Group A points table after winning 2 of their 2 matches so far in the tournament. They first beat the Men In Blue following which they registered a victory over Catalunya Tigers in the second match. The upcoming match versus Fateh presents them with an opportunity to make it a hattrick of wins.

Meanwhile, Fateh saw both their matches getting washed out due to rain so far. They will first face Garcia in the day before taking on table-toppers in the last match of the day. Both teams will look to end the day on a high by winning the contest and so this match should be a great contest to watch.

BEN vs FTH Dream11 prediction: Squad details for BEN vs FTH Dream11 team

BEN: Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim, Zihad Hossain, Kausar Dipu, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rakibul Mollik, Al Amin-Mg, Md Mahbubul Alam, Rashed Mir

FTH: Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Randip Singh Daid, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Gurvinder Singh sr, Iqbal Wajid, Jagroop Singh, Tajinder Singh, Naghman Hussain, Hargurjit Singh, Gurchahat Singh, Yadwinder Sandhu, Mirza Hamza Baig, Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Singh Sran, Davinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Rajiv Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Harjinder Singh

BEN vs FTH Dream11 prediction: BEN vs FTH Dream11 top picks

Hasan bin Hakim

Shafiqur Rahman

Manjinder Singh Lovely

Iqbal Wajid

BEN vs FTH Dream11 live: BEN vs FTH Dream11 team

BEN vs FTH live: BEN vs FTH match prediction

As per our prediction, BEN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BEN vs FTH match prediction and BEN vs FTH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BEN vs FTH Dream11 team and BEN vs FTH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

