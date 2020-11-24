Bengal T20 Challenge MBC Vs CAL Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Mohun Bagan A.C and Calcutta Customs Clubs are all set to feature in the opening league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm IST from the Eden Gardens, on Tuesday, November 24. Here are the MBC vs CAL live streaming, how to watch MBC vs CAL live in India, where to follow MBC vs CAL live scores and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: MBC vs CAL preview

The Indian youngsters have performed exponentially well in the shortest format of the game in the recent past. Homegrown domestic T20 leagues have played a significant hand in the change in players' approach. Over the years, the country has seen successful executions of similar tournaments in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Saurashtra. Taking a cue from them perhaps, state associations of Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Pondicherry introduced their own versions of local T20 competitions this year.

There seems to be more positive news for cricket fans in the nation as the Cricket Association of Bengal is also set to roll out the inaugural edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge. As confirmed by the association in their press release, a total of six teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in 33 high-octane cricket matches at the iconic Eden Gardens. Tapan Memorial Club, East Bengal Club, Kalighat Club, Town Club, Mohun Bagan A.C, and Calcutta Customs Clubs are the six participating teams.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: MBC vs CAL live streaming details

FanCode by Dream Sports has bagged the exclusive rights for streaming Bengal T20 live in India. Fans can tune in to the platform to catch MBC vs CAL live in India from 4:00 pm on Tuesday. For MBC vs CAL live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the Cricket Association.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: MBC vs CAL pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Eden Gardens is known to assist both the batsmen as well as the bowlers. Faster bowlers will look to make the most of the green tinge with the new ball, whereas the batsmen are likely to dominate the latter half of the contest. In the seven T20Is played at the venue, the average score batting first is 143. Teams bowling first have had an upper hand according to the past results.

As for the weather, clear skies are expected throughout the encounter, and the conditions seem ideal for an uninterrupted game of cricket. The temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius during the game. Considering the weather and the pitch conditions, a thrilling opening contest is on the cards.

