Bengal T20 Challenge CAL Vs TMC Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Calcutta Customs Clubs to take on Tapan Memorial Club in Match 5 of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Thursday. Here is how to watch CAL vs TMC live in India.

Bengal T20 Challenge

Calcutta Customs Clubs and Tapan Memorial Club feature in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am IST from the Eden Gardens, on Thursday, November 26. Here are the CAL vs TMC live streaming, how to watch CAL vs TMC live in India, where to follow CAL vs TMC live scores and the pitch and weather report for the contest. 

Bengal T20 Challenge live: CAL vs TMC preview 

Both sides have had a contrasting start to their Bengal T20 Challenge campaign. The Tapan Memorial Club impressed with their clinical performance in their opening encounter against a strong East Bengal Club side. Riding on a disciplined bowling performance from their unit, Tapan Memorial Club were able to restrict their opponents to a modest total of 118, which they chased down comfortably with six wickets to spare. 

Calcutta Customs Club, on the other hand, failed to cross the line against Mohun Bagan A.C in their first fixture of the tournament. The team's batting line-up let them down as they struggled to score runs quickly in the middle overs while chasing a target of 157. They eventually lost the battle by 17 runs and will be keen to bounce back in their upcoming clash against Tapan Memorial Club. 

Bengal T20 Challenge live: CAL vs TMC live streaming details

There is no official live telecast scheduled for the tournament matches. However, FanCode has bagged the exclusive rights for streaming Bengal T20 Challenge. Fans can tune in to the platform to catch CAL vs TMC live in India from 10:00 am on Thursday. For CAL vs TMC live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the Cricket Association.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: CAL vs TMC pitch report and weather forecast 

The Eden Gardens wicket has provided ample assistance to bowlers in the initial matches of the competition. The same trend is likely to continue as bowlers are could dominate the matches on Thursday as well. The batsmen have struggled to get going on the grassy wicket. Looking at the wicket and past results. captain winning the toss might look to bowl first.

As predicted by AccuWeather, conditions seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted T20 contest. Clear skies are expected during the encounter, and rain is likely to stay away. The temperature during the match time will hover around 25 degrees Celsius. 

