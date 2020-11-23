Bengal T20 Challenge Schedule, Live Streaming, Squads And Players To Watch Out For

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) recently announced the inaugural edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge. The six-team tournament will be entirely played at Eden Gardens in a bio-secure environment in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The T20 event is scheduled to launch from November 24 onwards and will mark a return of the sport in Kolkata.

Ahead of the much-awaited Bengal T20 Challenge, here is a look at the tournament schedule, its live streaming details and team updates.

Manoj Tiwary expresses excitement for Bengal T20 Challenge

Bengal T20 Challenge schedule and live streaming details

On Monday, November 23, CAB revealed the entire itinerary of the upcoming Bengal T20 Challenge. About 33 matches will be played in the tournament and the six participating teams - East Bengal Club, Mohun Bagan Club, Town Club, Kalighat Club, Tapan Memorial Club and Calcutta Customs Club - will face each other twice in a double round-robin format. The league stage will be followed by the semi-finals and final from December 8 onwards.

Bengal T20 Challenge schedule for league stage with date and timings

Bengal T20 Challenge schedule for semi-finals and final with date and timings

First semi-final, December 8, 4:00 PM IST

Second semi-final, December 8, 8:00 PM IST

Final, December 9, 8:00 PM IST

Bengal T20 Challenge live streaming details

The Bengal T20 Challenge live streaming will be made available on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For Bengal T20 Challenge live scores, visit the official social media pages of CAB Cricket.

Bengal T20 Challenge teams

East Bengal Club : Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav and Durgesh Kumar Dubey.

: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav and Durgesh Kumar Dubey. Mohun Bagan Club : Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

: Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal. Town Club : MD. Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitimoy Basu, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Ananta Saha, Pankaj Shaw and Naved Ahmed.

: MD. Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitimoy Basu, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Ananta Saha, Pankaj Shaw and Naved Ahmed. Kalighat Club : Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das and Prinan Dutta.

: Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das and Prinan Dutta. Tapan Memorial Club: Shahbaz Ahmad, Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Nilkantha Das, Sumit Mohanta, Abhishek Porel, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmad, Debopratim Halder, Roshan Singh, Ramesh Prashad, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi and Tarun Godara.

Calcutta Customs Club: Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Agniv Pan, Ravi Kant Singh, Dip Chatterjee, Bapi Manna, Suvankar Bal, Prosenjit Kr Das, Arun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Arka Sarkar and Abhi Las Semwal.

