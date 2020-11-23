Bengal T20 Challenge Schedule, Live Streaming, Squads And Players To Watch Out For

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) recently announced the inaugural edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge. The six-team tournament will be entirely played at Eden Gardens in a bio-secure environment in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The T20 event is scheduled to launch from November 24 onwards and will mark a return of the sport in Kolkata.
Ahead of the much-awaited Bengal T20 Challenge, here is a look at the tournament schedule, its live streaming details and team updates.
Can't wait to be back on the field!— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) November 18, 2020
Hoping for an exciting tournament!!#bengalt20challenge #cricket #t20 #marquee #mohunbaganac pic.twitter.com/MtskE8id5K
Also Read | Ravi Shastri Backs Skipper Virat Kohli's Decision To Take Paternity Leave After 1st Test
On Monday, November 23, CAB revealed the entire itinerary of the upcoming Bengal T20 Challenge. About 33 matches will be played in the tournament and the six participating teams - East Bengal Club, Mohun Bagan Club, Town Club, Kalighat Club, Tapan Memorial Club and Calcutta Customs Club - will face each other twice in a double round-robin format. The league stage will be followed by the semi-finals and final from December 8 onwards.
Here's the much awaited schedule of the #BengalT20Challenge.#CAB pic.twitter.com/3KunjZWJiw— CABCricket (@CabCricket) November 23, 2020
Also Read | Virat Kohli's XI Lock Horns With KL Rahul's XI In Practice Game Ahead Of ODI Series Vs Aus
The Bengal T20 Challenge live streaming will be made available on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For Bengal T20 Challenge live scores, visit the official social media pages of CAB Cricket.
Also Read | Adam Zampa Decodes Batting Megastar Virat Kohli's Character Outside The Cricket Field
Also Read | Bengal T20 Challenge: Manoj Tiwary, Shreevats Goswami To Star In Kolkata's Cricket Return
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
David Warner says Aus will try their best to avoid on-field verbal volleys against India
6 mins ago
Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge complete 3 years of marriage, wishes pour in for couple
1 hour ago
ECS T10 Barcelona Bash CTT vs PAK live stream in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
India vs Australia 2020: David Warner picks his preferred opening partner for Test series
2 hours ago
ECS T10 Barcelona Bash CTL vs CTT live stream in India, preview, pitch and weather report
2 hours ago
Big Bash League delivers massive news for fans after announcing full 2020 season schedule
3 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points