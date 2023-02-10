India captain Rohit Sharma scored a very well-compiled century against Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This was Rohit Sharma’s first Test century as captain and also his first Tets ton in 1.5 years. Rohit Sharma’s innings was compiled with 14 fours and two sixes. He last scored a century against England in September 2021.

Rohit Sharma looked in total control right from ball-1 and it looked like he was going for a big score in the 1st Test. Rohit Sharma will look to convert his hundred into a big knock and get Team India a big first-innings lead.

Twitter also erupted on Rohit Sharma’s century

Aggression in first half, respect towards the bowlers in second. Captain’s inning in true sense from Rohit sharma #INDvsAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 10, 2023

Well played, Skipper. A top quality 100 on a pitch where nobody scored even half of it in the first 4 sessions. 👏👏 #RohitSharma #IndvAus #BGT — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 10, 2023

Another dominant performance by the one and only #Hitman ! Congratulations on yet another 💯 brothaman! @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/AI6RA0glq6 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 10, 2023

There's something about Rohit Sharma and his batting...you can just never get enough.



Great knock captain ♥️#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ij67AMG4W7 — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 10, 2023

Respect conditions, play late, stride forward, weight transfer, dot balls, drives ...

Rohit Sharma is holding online batting class please watch all junior cricketers. @ImRo45 #crisismanager — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 10, 2023

Aggression in first half, respect towards the bowlers in second. Captain’s inning in true sense from Rohit sharma #INDvsAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 10, 2023

What a 💯 @ImRo45, in conditions which have provided a complete examination of skill and temperament. #INDvsAUS 👏🏼 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 10, 2023

This was also Rohit Sharma’s first Test century against Australia since he made his Test debut in 2013. This Test series is also very important for Rohit Sharma as a captain as he would like to lead Team India to a series win with at least a margin of 2 matches so that Team India can confirm their seat in the World Test Championship final which will happen in June next year.

India are currently at the number 2 spot in the World Test Championship points table and also the number 2 team in the ICC Test Team Rankings. Team India also made it to the finals of the World Test Championship in 2021 but they lost to New Zealand that time.