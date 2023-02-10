IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma Plays His Trademark Pull Shot For A 6 Against Cummins - WATCH

India captain Rohit Sharma is especially known for his ability to hit sixes. One of his most special shots is the pull he hits off his front foot. Whenever Rohit Sharma hits a six off his front foot he looks completely a different player. The way he hits the pull shot he looks so effortless and it also seems no one else in the world can play this shot better than him.

Rohit hit another such shot to Australian captain Pat Cummins during the second day of the first Test between India and Australia. Team India were resuming their innings on day 2 and Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin played the Aussie bowling attack really well.

Rohit Sharma's effortless six

Rohit Sharma broke the shackles for the first time on day 2 when he hit Pat Cummins for a six off a short ball. The shot was a trademark Rohit Sharma front foot pull as he once again looked very effortless playing the shot.

Rohit Sharma as a captain is returning to Test cricket after a while as he has missed the last 8 Test matches out of the 10 that Team India has played. Rohit Sharma last scored a Test hundred vs England in September 2021. This was also Rohit Sharma's first overseas hundred.

Talking about the ongoing first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India resumed play on day 2 and they scored 151/3 at lunch. Rohit Sharma is batting well on 85 and it looks like he will score a Test century after almost 1.5 years.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is very important for both the teams if they want to confirm their place in the World Test Championship final. Australia have not won a series in India since 2004 and they have also lost to India in the previous three instances of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia will have to dodge 4-0 whitewash in the series if they want to keep their chances alive to play the World Test Championship final. Team India will also eye to win the series by a margin of at least two matches if they want to confirm their seat in the World Test Championship final.

Both the teams are at the number 1 and number 2 spot in the World Test Championship points table. The World Test Championship final is set to happen in June 2023.