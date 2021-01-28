Bharat Arun Decodes Unique Captaincy Styles Of Virat Kohli & Test Deputy Ajinkya Rahane

Team India's bowling coach Bharat Arun has decoded the captaincy styles of regular skipper Virat Kohli and his Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane. Giving further clarification on the same, Arun has mentioned that 'Jinx' might look calm from the outside but has got nerves of steel in him whereas, Kohli, on the other hand, might look like he will get angry should a bowler bowl a couple of bad deliveries which is just his energy and not anger.

'When it comes to...': Bharat Arun

“When it comes to Ajinkya, he is a calm person. Rahane might look calm from the outside but there is a steely nerve in him. He backs players and looks calm and even if a bowler goes wrong, he might not be scared of the captain. He knows that he will be backed," said Bharat Arun while interacting on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel. “With Virat Kohli, if you bowl two bad balls, it might look like he will get angry, but that’s just his energy. Ajinkya brings the calmness, of course, even if he buys-in the plan, he makes sure he executes it to perfection,” he added.

How Team India's fortunes changed post the Adelaide Test?

Rahane had his task cut out after Kohli had returned back to India on paternity leave after the Adelaide debacle as he had to lead India from the front in the next three matches.

However, once 'Jinx' took the initiative of captaining the side, there was no looking back for either him or the visitors as they came back strongly and ended up winning the series.

Leading India in the Boxing Day Test match at the MCG, the Mumbai cricketer notched up his 12th Test century on a difficult wicket. His vital innings of 112 was one of the main factors that helped the visitors level the four-match series 1-1. He was also adjudged the Man of the Match award for his impactful knock in what was a must-win game for India.

The Men In Blue then secured a hard-fought draw in the following Test at the SCG as the middle-order duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari added 62 runs for the seventh-wicket stand and made the Australian bowlers toil hard for almost 43 overs.

The odds were against the visitors in the series decider at the Gabba, Brisbane but, an injury-marred team led by Ajinkya Rahane did the unthinkable by getting the better of a full-strength Australian team as they chased down a stiff total of 328 on the final day of the contest to successfully retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy and thereby, register back-to-back series wins on Australian soil.

