FanCode To Live Stream All Of New Zealand's Domestic Matches Till 2027 In India

DreamSports owned multi-sports aggregator platform, FanCode has taken yet another big leap in making itself the streaming platform of choice for sports lovers in the country. In its short existence, the platform has secured the streaming rights for all levels of competition, ranging from a number of prestigious domestic cricket tournaments in India to worldwide tournaments like the NFL and the Bundesliga. Having had a successful run with the Dream11 Super Smash tournaments in New Zealand and a number of other bilateral series not involving India, the platform has now partnered with New Zealand Cricket for the next 6 years.

FanCode partners with NZC after Dream11 Super Smash T20 success

Currently streaming a number of cricket tournaments from around the world, including the Abu Dhabi T10, the MGM Odisha Women's T20 League and the West Indies tour of Bangladesh, FanCode will also formalise its partnership with New Zealand Cricket. This deal gives the platform the exclusive rights to live stream all of the NZC's domestic matches for six years — until 2026. The deal comes in light of the company's successful partnership with the NZC on the Dream11 Super Smash T20 and the Women's Super Smash.

Both series are underway and have been getting streamed on FanCode since their beginning. Apart from the live stream, FanCode also offers a huge list of interactive features like interactive data overlays, where fans can customise the data they want to see while watching the live stream, interactive live scores, fantasy sports research, match highlights, sports news among others. Tentative, or selective fans also have the option of watching just one game as opposed to having to buy a pass for the entire series via the ‘Match Pass’ and ‘Tour Pass’ options.

FanCode also collaborated with NZC for exclusive rights to live stream all of the Blackcaps' international matches in India for the period between November 2020 to March 2021. This deal commenced with the West Indies tour of New Zealand on November 27 and will conclude with Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand in March 2021. Under this agreement, FanCode has the right to stream any and all of NZC's matches — men’s and women’s cricket, ODIs, T20 and Test — till the end of March 2021. Post this, they will retain the rights to just the domestic games while Amazon Prime Video will take over the rest from late 2021 to 2025-2026.

This means that FanCode will get not just the Dream11 Super Smash T20 and the Women's Super Smash but also the Australia vs New Zealand matches starting in February and the series against Bangladesh in March.

