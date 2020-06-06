Kagiso Rabada Says He Wants To Pick The Pace Of 'Rawalpindi Express' Shoaib Akhtar

Young South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has said that he wants to have the pace of 'Rawalpindi Express' Shoaib Akhtar. Apart from Akhtar, the Proteas bowling sensation also cited the examples of iconic speedsters including the likes of multiple-time world champion Glenn McGrath, his countryman Dale Steyn and veteran English pacer James Anderson.

READ: Young Proteas Pacer Kagiso Rabada Says That Sledging Is A Part Of The Game



'Would pick the pace of Shoaib Akhtar': Kagiso Rabada

"If I had to become a bowler by combining the best of all fast bowlers of all time, I would pick the pace of Shoaib Akhtar, the line and length of Glenn McGrath, the aggression of Dale Steyn, and the swing of Jimmy Anderson - that's the bowler I would love to be," Rabada said during an Instagram live session on the official handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

Rabada was all set to represent Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now. The Delhi franchise had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a newly established Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had qualified for the Playoffs after a long wait of seven years.

Earlier, the tall quickie had said that he is working hard in controlling his temper on the field and had also mentioned that sledging is a part of the game because no fast bowler is going to be nice to the batsman.

ICC had penalised the young speedster for celebrating aggressively after having dismissed the English skipper Joe Root during the home Test series against England earlier this year. Rabada was fined 15% of his match fees and also missed out on the fourth and final Test match due to this incident. England went on to win the series 2-1. He has also received a demerit point for the same. The demerit points handed by the ICC were met with a mixed response as many former cricketers criticised the apex body for being too harsh.

READ: Wasim Jaffer Says MS Dhoni Can Help Virat Kohli In Taking Precise Decisions On The Field