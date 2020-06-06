Ajinkya Rahane Birthday: Kohli, Tendulkar Extend Wishes as batsman Turns 32

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has come forward to wish his Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane who turned 32 on Saturday.

'Happy Birthday Jinx': Virat Kohli'



Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kohli wished Rahane a happy birthday and also wished him a great year as he turned a year older.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jinx and a great year ahead. @ajinkyarahane88 🎂 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 6, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane's Indian team-mate and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma also took to extend birthday greetings.

Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88 have a great day with your family. Best wishes pic.twitter.com/If95e9uXgU — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 6, 2020

Veteran middle-order batsman Suresh Raina also came forward and wished 'Jinx' in a unique manner.

Master Blaster Sachiin Tendulkar also wished the middle-order batsman.

Happy Birthday Jinks!



Hope Aarya is keeping you and Radhika on your toes indoors. Have a good one! pic.twitter.com/9cpNAcNSV5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 6, 2020

Coming back to cricket, Ajinkya Rahane was all set to represent his new team Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 that has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. The Mumbai cricketer was roped in by the Delhi franchise in the IPL 2020 auctions that were held in December last year after he was released by the 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals.

Rahane is currently Team India's Test specialist as he now only features in the game's longest format. He has not represented the Men In Blue in the limited-overs after the South Africa series in early 2018 where he had registered half-centuries in all of the six ODI matches. In ICC events, he was a part of the Indian squad in ICC T20 World Cups 2014 (runners-up), and 2016 (semi-finalists) as well as ICC Cricket World Cup (semi-finalists) and the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 (runners-up) respectively.

