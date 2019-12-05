BHU Vs BD-U23 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Bhutan will square off against Bangladesh U-23 in the 6th match of the South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition at Kirtipur on Friday, December 6. The match will commence at 8:45 AM IST. Here is our Dream11 analysis and prediction for the game.

Bhutan has played one match where they were thrashed by Sri Lanka U-23 by 173 runs as they were bundled out for a paltry score of 75. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) took a hit and they will have to try to win this game by a huge margin to make up for their poor NRR. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

On the other hand. Bangladesh-U23 had a great start to their campaign as they won their first match against Maldives by 109 runs. They will look to carry the winning momentum going forward as these are early days of the tournament. They are currently placed second on the points table below Sri Lanka U-23.

BHU vs BD-U23 squads

Bhutan Squad: Jigme Singye (Captain), Thinley Jamtsho, Tenzin Wangchuk Jr, Snam Tobgay, Tenzin Wangchuk, Suprit Pradhan, Mikyo R Dorji, Kesang Nima, Namgang Chejay, Jigme N Dorji, Ugyen Dorji, Tobden Singye, Thinley Jamtsho Jr, Jigme Thinley, Karma Dorji

Bangladesh-U23 squad: Nazmul Hossain (Captain), Jaker Ali, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sabbir Hosan, Yasir Ali, Fardeen Hasan Ony, Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Al-Amin, Robiul Haque, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Manik Khan, Abu Hider, Hasan Mahmud

BHU vs BD-U23 Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper: Zakir Hasan

Batsmen: Mohammed Saif Hasan (Captain), Naim Sheikh, Tenzin Wangchuk Jr, Tobden Singye (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Tanvir Islam, Mahadi Hasan, Jigme Thinley, Karma Dorji

All-rounders: Saif Hassan, Jigme Singye

Bangladesh U-23 are expected to win this match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

