Wasim Akram Reveals Toughest Batsman He Has Ever Bowled To And It Is NOT Sachin Tendulkar

Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram is widely considered as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time even today. 'The Sultan of Swing' had the ability to outfox the best of opposition batsmen. Akram also bowled with a lot of pace, which made it even difficult for the batsmen to play him. The left-arm quick, who used to be a nightmare for batsmen, revealed the toughest batsman he ever bowled to.

The 53-year-old played has against some of the best batsmen in the history of cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara and many more. However, he is sure to stun many fans by candidly revealing that the toughest batsman he had bowled to in his cricketing career was the late Martin Crowe of New Zealand. He gave the reason about the same in a video posted by Fox Cricket.

Wasim Akram on why Martin Crowe was the toughest to bowl to

.@wasimakramlive on who are the best batsmen he's bowled to. pic.twitter.com/OcGrsG7jB4 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 3, 2019

Akram said that in 1993, Crowe scored runs against him and his bowling partner Waqar Younis when they were at their peak. He further explained that the former Kiwi captain played brilliantly against them in conditions which were favourable for bowling. The duo, who had just started to use reverse swing, which was unheard of then, couldn't stop Crowe from scoring a few tons on that tour of New Zealand.

The Pakistani great also added that Crowe had a great batting technique, who used to play more on the front foot against him. He added that it was a difficult task to dismiss the former Kiwi player early in the game. He went on to say that in 1995-96, everyone got aware of the skill of reverse swing and later on many bowlers mastered the art of bowling it as well.

Wasim Akram bashes Pakistan fielders

Akram lashed out at the Pakistan team after their below-par fielding on Day 1 of the recently concluded 2nd Test against Australia in Adelaide. The 53-year old, who was commentating in the series, said that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was in la-la land at fine leg. Wasim Akram did not spare Yasir Shah and Shan Masood as he went on to say that they were probably yawning. The former Pakistan quick added that lack of awareness was the problem with Pakistan cricket and advised them to always be on the ball.

