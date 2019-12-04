IPL 2020: 5 Big Names Who Played For One Franchise But Went On To Coach Another

Indian Premier League (IPL) has evolved as a platform for several players to nurture their abilities. In addition to putting forth some talented players, the lucrative tournament has also produced some prominent coaches in the cricket fraternity ever since the IPL’s inception in 2008. Let us have a look at five players who played for one franchise but went on to coach another eventually.

IPL: 5 cricketers who went on to become successful coaches

5. Sanjay Bangar

Not many may know or remember this, but the former India opener and batting coach Sanjay Bangar played for Deccan Chargers in 11 matches in the 2008 edition of the IPL. His average batting in two seasons of 7 and a bowling average was a woeful 54.75 in the first 2 seasons. Bangar went on to coach Kings XI Punjab in 2014 and helped them reach the final, which is till date their best result in the league.

4. Darren Lehmann

Lehmann's name comes as a surprise on this list. The Australian World Cup-winning player and coach was called up as a cover for Graeme Smith in the Rajasthan Royals’ squad in 2008. However, Lehmann only featured in 2 matches and scored just 18 runs. He took over as the coach of the team and led them to the title in 2009. Lehmann went on to coach Kings XI Punjab in 2013.

3. Shane Bond

Bond was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2010 IPL Auction and was their most expensive player that season. He went on to play 8 matches for the franchise in which he picked up 9 wickets at an average of 24.89. However, he never played in the IPL again post 2010. Yet, he managed to bag the position of the head bowling coach of Mumbai Indians in 2015. Since his appointment, Mumbai have won 3 IPL titles and their bowling attack is one of the lethal in the league.

2. Andrew McDonald

The former Australian all-rounder played for Delhi Daredevils in the 2009, 2010 and 2011 IPLs before RCB roped him in 2013. In total, McDonald has scored 123 runs in 5 seasons and picked up just 11 wickets. He then went on to become the bowling coach of the Bangalore-based franchise. However, the Rajasthan Royals appointed him as their head coach ahead of the IPL 2020 season, marking another new beginning for him in the competition.

1. Ricky Ponting

Ponting was bought by KKR in the IPL 2008. He only played 4 matches for the franchise scoring a mere 39 runs. After the inaugural season, MI bought Ponting in 2013 and made him the captain but because of his poor returns in the first 6 matches, he dropped himself. The Australian legend then went on to coach Mumbai Indians from 2014-16. Followed by which, he has remained the head coach of the Delhi Capitals since the 2018 IPL.

