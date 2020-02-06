Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrated his 30th birthday on February 5. The right-arm fast bowler made his international debut in 2012. Since then, he has taken 236 wickets across all formats. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered a groin injury during the home T20I series against West Indies last December. It has kept him out of the side till date.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Injury updates of the maverick pacer

Bhuvneshwar Kumar injury update: What happened to Bhuvneshwar Kumar?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar last represented India during the series-deciding third T20I against West Indies in Mumbai. He was also selected to play the following ODI series against the same opponent but was replaced by Shardul Thakur due to an injury. The pacer has been out of cricketing action since then. He has also undergone a rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Bhuvneshwar Kumar injury update: Where is Bhuvneshwar Kumar now?

According to media reports, Bhuvneshwar Kumar visited London on January 9 for a hernia surgery. He came back on January 11 and was assisted by Team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar. After missing out on the West Indies ODIs, the 30-year old missed the limited-overs home series against Sri Lanka and Australia. He is also not a part of India’s ongoing full-fledged tour of New Zealand.

IPL 2020: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to resume key SRH role

During the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) auction, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹8.5 crore. The cricketer has been a part of the Orange Army since IPL 2014 and was part of the squad that won the title in 2016. He is also the only bowler in tournament’s history to have won two Purple Cap awards (2016 and 2017).

Happy birthday to India paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar!#DidYouKnow, he was the first bowler to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar for a duck in Indian domestic first-class cricket? 👀 pic.twitter.com/mBzGBwlSBc — ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2020

