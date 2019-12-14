Shardul Thakur Replaces Injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar For ODIs Against Windies

In what could be a big blow to pacer Bhuvenshwar Kumar's comeback after coming out of injury recently, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Shardul Thakur as a replacement for the injured speedster for the upcoming Paytm ODI series against West Indies. Bhuvneshwar complained of pain in his right groin after the final T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday. He underwent an ultrasound scan conducted by a specialist and the BCCI medical team found that his sportsman’s hernia symptoms have resurfaced. A specialist opinion will now be sought, and his management plan will be decided accordingly.

The three-match ODI series

After beating West Indies in the series-decider to win the T20I series 2-1, the focus now shifts to the 50-overs format. The first ODI will be played in Chennai on Sunday. Co-incidentally, the Men In Blue's last ODI series had taken place against West Indies in their backyard which India went on to win 2-0. Virat Kohli & Co. will once again look to clinch another series win in the ODI format against the Caribbeans. Test opener Mayank Agarwal has been named as Shikhar Dhawan's replacement for the upcoming three-match series. The second one will be played in Vizag on December 18 and the final match will be played in Cuttack on December 22.

Arun on Indian bowlers VS Windies batsmen

Looking ahead to the first ODI against the West Indies boasting of aggressive batsmen, asked if the India bowlers can tame the rival batsmen, he said their batsmen come after you there is always a chance."Definitely, I think yes. The last two out of three games we have won, the bowling also has done pretty well. I am sure we have the bowling to restrict them, but saying that the West Indies are an extremely competitive side. But when their batsmen come after you, you also have a chance against them," he added. Arun said that the team was not overly worried about the dew factor. About the fitness status of paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he said the physios are taking a call and they would be giving a press release later in the evening after the assessment. About the Indians having a number of quality fast bowlers presently, Arun said it augurs well but it would be horses for courses policy.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

