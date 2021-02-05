Bhuvneshwar Kumar Net Worth, IPL Salary And Personal Life On 31st Birthday

At the height of his career, a couple years ago, Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck fear in the hearts of most opening batsmen. With his penchant for making the ball swing in even the unlikeliest of conditions, Bhuvi soon became a mainstay of the Indian team, but a string of injuries has stalled what could have been a glorious career. As the shy but affable bowler turned 31 on Friday, we take a look at his net worth, personal life and IPL salary.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar net worth and personal life

According to caknowledge.com, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's net worth in 2021 stands at ₹58 crore. Of this, Bhuvi has earned roughly ₹51 crore from the IPL alone. Despite being a Grade A+ player in the past, Bhuvi was dropped to the Grade A bracket in the BCCI's 2019-2020 annual contract announcements. This gives him a salary of ₹5 crore yer pear excluding any bonuses. He endorses brands like Nutramantra, ASICS and Playerzpot. Bhuvneshwar Kumar married his long-time girlfriend Nupur Nagar in 2017 in a ceremony in his hometown of Meerut.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2020 price

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his IPL debut in 2009 for Bangalore. A newbie then, Kumar was brought by the side for a mere ₹6 lakh price tag. After retaining him for two years, RCB released Bhuvi in 2011, when he promptly snapped up by the now-defunct, Pune Warriors India for a cool ₹20 lakh. Following his highly successful spells with the Indian national team, Bhuvi saw his price shoot up to a whopping ₹4.25 crore as he made his debut for his current team, the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014.

Since then, the UP-based swing bowlers has stayed loyally by the team's side, through their best and worst years in the league, growing to become the principal bowler and even a stand-in captain for the side. A fee hike in 2018 - coming on the back of two successive 'Bowler of the tournament' wins - saw Bhuvi's salary go up to an enormous ₹8.5 crores. With him in the side, Hyderabad won the 2016 IPL and reached the final of the 2018 edition.

SRH list of retained players 2021

Despite his long stint with injury in the last couple of years and having to pull of the IPL 2020 early in the series, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has managed to retain his place in the SRH squad for 2021. Here is the SRH list of retained players 2021:

David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, W Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

