Bhuvneshwar Kumar Turns 31, Becomes Top Twitter Trend As Fans Await His Comeback In IPL

Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is considered one of the most potent swing bowlers in the country. The player has contributed significantly towards the success of Indian cricket across formats. However, the injury-prone cricketer was ruled out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League after sustaining a hip injury, and also missed the flight to Australia because of the same. Kumar rang in his 31st birthday on Friday, and the social media was flooded with wishes for the bowler.

The pacer has been a part of several memorable victories for Team India and has earned a reputation of being a dependable campaigner with his consistent performances. Considered to be one of the country's most prominent fast bowlers, Kumar also has proved his mettle with the bat on multiple occasions. Fans are waiting with batted breath for the talented player's return. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also became the top Twitter trend on Friday, as netizens wished the cricketer on his special day.

IPL 2021: SRH list of retained players 2021

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a vital cog for the Sunrisers Hyderabad side over the years. Moreover, he also has captained the Hyderabad-based franchise in several matches in the Indian Premier League. The Hyderabad team had a decent season last year. Despite the pacer being amongst a few players injured last season, SRH made it to the playoffs in the UAE.

They have decided to retain most of their core players and have released only five cricketers from their squad ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, and Y Prithvi Raj are the ones they have decided to let go ahead of the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. Here is the SRH list of retained players 2021 -

India vs England 1st Test updates

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who played for Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, was not included in India's squad for the first two Tests. The India vs England 1st Test match is being played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first. The visitors had a decent start, however, Indian bounced back with two crucial wickets. Joe Root, alongside Dominic Sibley, have steadied the ship for the side, and at the time of writing this report, they are 140 at the loss of 2 wickets.

Image source: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Instagram

