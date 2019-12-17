Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Sports Hernia Embarrasses NCA In The Eyes Of The BCCI

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been pulled out of the current ODI series against the West Indies and even the following tour of New Zealand. Kumar suffered from sports hernia but his ailment was discovered later than it should have been. The fast bowler, however, has not suffered from any serious complications and will now be recovering.

NCA: Dependable or not?

According to the latest media reports, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Bengaluru was helping Bhuvneshwar Kumar recover from his issues and through them, he got examined three different times. Although multiple scans were done, Kumar's hernia went undetected, which is why the NCA declared him ready to play. Later on, the Indian team's physiotherapist helped in the discovery of Bhuvneshwar's ailment.

Sources have also been reported to condemn the irresponsibility demonstrated by the NCA and the Indian team may take the matter to the BCCI and Rahul Dravid, who heads the NCA. It is also being reported that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is heavily sceptical of the NCA and will be consulting a private firm. Sources have also spoken about Kumar being crucial in the 2020 T20 World Cup and having an opportunity to recover during the IPL.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaced by Shardul Thakur

Congratulations to West Indies on winning the first ODI 👏🏻 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/hG8J4GQPsa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2019

Indian pacer Shardul Thakur will be replacing the injured Bhuvneshwar in the remaining West Indies ODIs. India will now face West Indies in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam. Led by Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer's spectacular hundreds, West Indies won the first ODI at Chennai. The Indian team will also be hoping for a better performance as youngster Rishabh Pant finally hit form along with Shreyas Iyer. The two's partnership in the first match was vital in getting India to a dependable total.

