The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Sports Hernia Embarrasses NCA In The Eyes Of The BCCI

Cricket News

India's prime pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar could have faced serious consequences if his hernia symptoms were not spotted in time. Find out what happened at the NCA.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been pulled out of the current ODI series against the West Indies and even the following tour of New Zealand. Kumar suffered from sports hernia but his ailment was discovered later than it should have been. The fast bowler, however, has not suffered from any serious complications and will now be recovering.

ALSO READ | Here's why Bhuvneshwar Kumar says Virat Kohli 'badly wanted to score a century' versus West Indies 

NCA: Dependable or not?

According to the latest media reports, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Bengaluru was helping Bhuvneshwar Kumar recover from his issues and through them, he got examined three different times. Although multiple scans were done, Kumar's hernia went undetected, which is why the NCA declared him ready to play. Later on, the Indian team's physiotherapist helped in the discovery of Bhuvneshwar's ailment.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah or Bhuvneshwar Kumar? Kapil Dev chooses and his answer might surprise you

Sources have also been reported to condemn the irresponsibility demonstrated by the NCA and the Indian team may take the matter to the BCCI and Rahul Dravid, who heads the NCA. It is also being reported that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is heavily sceptical of the NCA and will be consulting a private firm. Sources have also spoken about Kumar being crucial in the 2020 T20 World Cup and having an opportunity to recover during the IPL.

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar unlikely to play in West Indies ODI series; here's why

Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaced by Shardul Thakur

Indian pacer Shardul Thakur will be replacing the injured Bhuvneshwar in the remaining West Indies ODIs. India will now face West Indies in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam. Led by Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer's spectacular hundreds, West Indies won the first ODI at Chennai. The Indian team will also be hoping for a better performance as youngster Rishabh Pant finally hit form along with Shreyas Iyer. The two's partnership in the first match was vital in getting India to a dependable total.

ALSO READ | Shardul Thakur replaces injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for ODIs against Windies

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES