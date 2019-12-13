Ind Vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Unlikely To Play In West Indies ODI Series; Here's Why

India is on a roll after beating the visiting West Indies 2-1 in the three-match T20I series. The focus of of the West Indies tour of India now shifts to the 3-match ODI series. But even before India face West Indies in the 1st ODI, the 'Men in Blue' could be in for a huge blow after reports emerged on Friday that fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar complained of pain during the recently concluded series.

Ind vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's injury

According to a report published in a leading Indian daily, Bhuvneshwar complained of pain after India’s 67-run-win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. No official announcement has been made by the team management or the Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI]. Earlier Mayank Agarwal replaced Shikhar Dhawan in the team after the opening batsman failed to recover from a keen injury he sustained while playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar injury history

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s history with injuries is well known to Indian fans and team management. In the past 18-20 months, the pacer has not played a Test match since the 2018 tour of South Africa, in which he was India’s Player of the Series. He missed the five-match series in England and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia due to back issues. During the 2019 50-over World Cup, Bhuvi suffered a hamstring injury during India’s clash against Pakistan. Even even though he played throughout the tournament, he missed the following T20I series against South Africa and Bangladesh to recover from injury.

Ind vs WI 3rd T20I highlights

Asked to bat first, India posted 240 for 3, thanks to top-quality knocks from KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli. West Indies managed to score only 173 for 8 in reply despite a quickfire fifty by skipper Kieron Pollard. Bhuvneshwar, who looked off-colour in the first two games, came back strongly in the final game of the series the side to victory. The first ODI of the three-match series will take place in Chennai on December 15th.

