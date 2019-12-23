Big Bash 2019-20: 7 Top IPL 2020 Stars Shine In Week 1 Ft. Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh

The 9th season of the Big Bash League commenced on December 17 with a game between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat. Seven days and 10 matches later, the tournament has already witnessed exciting T20 contests throughout different venues of Australia. Additionally, Australian limited-overs specialists proved to be the centre of attraction of the recently concluded IPL 2020 Auction. After a week of quality cricketing action ‘Down Under’, we take a round-up of how some of IPL's latest stars fared at Australia’s premier domestic T20 competition this season so far.

Big Bash 2019-20: Week 1 round-up of IPL stars in BBL

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn joined Mumbai Indians for ₹2 crore at the auction. He celebrated this news with a clobbering 94 from just 35 balls against the Sydney Sixers. The Brisbane Heat batsman's innings included 4 boundaries and 11 massive sixes all over the SCG.

Tom Banton

Hard-hitting Englishman Tom Banton will make his IPL debut in 2020 by joining two-time winners KKR. In a crucial game against Melbourne Stars, Brisbane Heat's Tom Banton scored a quick-fire 64 from just 36 balls. However, his innings went in vain as the Heat fell short of their target by 22 runs.

🇬🇧 @TBanton18 was a shining light last night. An exciting knock from our 21yo Englishman 👏#BringTheHeat #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/AKwB5LW4wa — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) December 21, 2019

Alex Carey

The Australian wicketkeeper-batsman raked in the big bucks at the auction as he went to Delhi Capitals for almost 5 times his base price. Playing for the Adelaide Strikers, Carey fired on all cylinders to score a 24-ball 55 against Perth Scorchers in their match on Monday.

Glenn Maxwell

Australia’s premier all-rounder Glenn Maxwell fought mental illness to make a comeback to professional cricket. At the auction, he re-joined his former IPL team Kings XI Punjab for ₹10.75 crore. He celebrated his unison with KXIP in some style as he scored a whirlwind 83 from just 39 balls against Brisbane Heat.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis will join Delhi Capitals for next year’s IPL. Just three days after the auction, Stoinis cracked an unbeaten 81 from just 54 balls for Melbourne Stars against Hobart Hurricanes.

We've assembled Marcus Stoinis' 81* innings highlights for your viewing pleasure 🙂



📽️ | https://t.co/S9NRsnYtXi pic.twitter.com/Qn41IsbkLK — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 22, 2019

Kane Richardson

Kane Richardson will be seen bolstering the RCB pace bowling attack in IPL 2020. But before we can see his fiery spells at the Chinnaswamy deck, the cricketer was seen deceiving the batsmen with his slower-ones and yorkers quite recently as he picked up 4 wickets for 22 runs. Playing for Melbourne Renegades, he achieved this in their recent game against Perth Scorchers.

We finally got our Renegades reaction speed from Richo's catch. Wait for the replay to see just how quickly he caught it #GETONRED 😉 pic.twitter.com/z7parxU4mk — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 21, 2019

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh electrified the Perth Stadium with an explosive 56* from just 22 balls. His innings consigned Perth Scorchers to their first win of the ongoing season. The all-rounder will don the orange jersey of Sunrisers Hyderabad next year as he was roped in by the franchise for ₹2 crore at the auction.

