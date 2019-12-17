The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Big Bash 2019-20: Kevin Pietersen Calls Brisbane 'dump', Brisbane Heat Trolls Him In Style

Cricket News

As Big Bash League went underway on December 17 at the Gabba in Brisbane, Pietersen took to Twitter and compared the city with ‘dump’ in a hilarious manner.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Big Bash

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is known for his playful banter on social media. The cricketer also often engages with fans and other players on Twitter. As the 2019-20 Big Bash League went underway on December 17 at the Gabba in Brisbane, Pietersen took to Twitter and compared the city with ‘dump’ in a hilarious manner.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Big Bash League 2019-20: Kevin Pietersen calls Brisbane ‘dump’

The 2019-20 season of Big Bash went underway at the Gabba on Tuesday. Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter and commented about the venue of the opening fixture. He referred the venue as a ‘dump’ and said the tournament will gradually move on to ‘proper’ Australian cities. Even the official handle of KFC Big Bash League took note of the tweet and expressed their eagerness on the replies. Check out their tweet below:

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

A while later, Brisbane Heat posted a reply to Kevin Pietersen’s tweet in which they implied that the English cricketer is welcome to the city at any time. In their tweet, the Heat hilariously responded that they have a VIP suite waiting for the former batsman. Meanwhile, the tournament opened with a game between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Earlier, the Sydney Thunder captain Callum Ferguson won the toss and opted to bat first. The Thunder completed their 20-overs and posted 172-6 on the board. At the time of writing the report, Brisbane Heat were 116-7 off their 16 overs. The Heat still require 57 runs to win from 24 balls to register their first win of the tournament.  

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES