Big Bash 2019-20: Kevin Pietersen Calls Brisbane 'dump', Brisbane Heat Trolls Him In Style

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is known for his playful banter on social media. The cricketer also often engages with fans and other players on Twitter. As the 2019-20 Big Bash League went underway on December 17 at the Gabba in Brisbane, Pietersen took to Twitter and compared the city with ‘dump’ in a hilarious manner.

The @BBL starts in Brisbane.



Quite smart really. Get the dump out the way early doors, then move on to proper Australian cities. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 17, 2019

Big Bash League 2019-20: Kevin Pietersen calls Brisbane ‘dump’

The 2019-20 season of Big Bash went underway at the Gabba on Tuesday. Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter and commented about the venue of the opening fixture. He referred the venue as a ‘dump’ and said the tournament will gradually move on to ‘proper’ Australian cities. Even the official handle of KFC Big Bash League took note of the tweet and expressed their eagerness on the replies. Check out their tweet below:

KP goes WHACK!



We won't endorse it, but we will eagerly await the replies 🍿😝 https://t.co/ep8MNAkInU — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 17, 2019

A while later, Brisbane Heat posted a reply to Kevin Pietersen’s tweet in which they implied that the English cricketer is welcome to the city at any time. In their tweet, the Heat hilariously responded that they have a VIP suite waiting for the former batsman. Meanwhile, the tournament opened with a game between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder.

Welcome at the Gabba anytime @KP24 🙏 We have a VIP suite waiting for you.#BringTheHeat #BBL09 https://t.co/EhqrvYNIsV — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) December 17, 2019

Earlier, the Sydney Thunder captain Callum Ferguson won the toss and opted to bat first. The Thunder completed their 20-overs and posted 172-6 on the board. At the time of writing the report, Brisbane Heat were 116-7 off their 16 overs. The Heat still require 57 runs to win from 24 balls to register their first win of the tournament.

