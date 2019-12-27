Big Bash: Dale Steyn Takes Wicket On Final Ball Of Eventful BBL Debut Over; Watch Video

South Africa speedster Dale Steyn finally made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut for Melbourne Stars in a game against Adelaide Strikers on Friday. After Stars captain Glenn Maxwell won the toss and opted to field first, Dale Steyn steamed in to bowl the second over of the Strikers innings. In his debut BBL over itself, the crowd at the Carrara Oval witnessed an exciting over of cricketing action. After getting smacked for 20 runs from 5 balls by Jake Weatherald, Dale Steyn sent him back to pavilion off the final delivery.

Dale Steyn's first Big Bash over was something to behold 😳 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/kzdjRZ9X0v — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 27, 2019

Big Bash League 2019-20: Dale Steyn takes a wicket in an entertaining first over

Dale Steyn took the new ball to bowl the second over of the Strikers innings. After a dot ball to open the over, Jake Weatherald belted Steyn over his head for two back-to-back sixes. The two colossal strikes went over mid-off and long-off respectively to handover Dale Steyn a start to forget. Weatherald then backed up his massive sixes with two consecutive boundaries, both past mid-off. The right-arm pacer finally got his man when Weatherald mistimed a lofted shot straight to Glenn Maxwell at mid-on on the final ball of the over.

Weatherald goes 6⃣-6⃣-4⃣-4⃣ 🤯



And then is caught off the final ball of Steyn's over (😩) but that was exciting to watch!



We're 1/29 #BlueEnergy #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/N084LXNzwe — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 27, 2019

At the time of this report, Adelaide Strikers were 125-3 in 13 overs. After an early blitzkrieg by the Strikers openers, a flurry of wickets slowed down their run rate. Alex Carey and Jonathan Wells are at the crease unbeaten at 43 and 37 respectively. Steyn bowled a better 2nd over, conceding just 3 runs.

