Big Bash: Glenn Maxwell Excites Fans By Smashing Six Off New 'chop' Switch Hit; Watch Clip

Even though Melbourne Stars went down to Adelaide Strikers at the Carrara Oval on Friday, their skipper Glenn Maxwell appalled the Strikers supporters with an entertaining knock in their Big Bash League 2019 game. The explosive middle-order batsman clobbered a 25-ball 43 before his dismissal triggered Melbourne Stars' downfall in their run-chase. However, Maxwell's return to form is set to give the Stars a much-needed boost in their pursuit of winning the title.

The @StrikersBBL win a thriller on the Gold Coast! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/G5jEpSOy1w — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 27, 2019

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Big Bash 2019-20: Glenn Maxwell entertains fans with a new ‘chop’ switch-hit

Glenn Maxwell belted one boundary and four maximums over the Carrara fence. His innings kept the Melbourne Stars in the hunt for a major part of their run-chase. One of his sixes landed behind point and much to the crowd's entertainment, Maxwell did that with some style.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

During the 16th over of the Stars' innings, Wes Agar bowled a wide yorker to Glenn Maxwell. The right-hander dropped down on one knee and sliced the ball behind point for a six. Check out Glenn Maxwell’s brand new ‘chop’ switch-hit down below.

Only Glenn Maxwell can do this #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/g2wYgsu0XL — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 27, 2019

In spite of his heroics, Melbourne Stars fell short of their 175-run target by just 5 runs. Their defeat to Adelaide Strikers was also their first defeat of the ongoing Big Bash League. The Stars are now placed third on the points table while Strikers move up to the second position. Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder continue to remain at the top of the table with two wins and a no-result from their three games.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

IPL 2020 Auction: Glenn Maxwell re-joins ‘Lion’s Den’

At the recently concluded IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, Glenn Maxwell was acquired by his former IPL team Kings XI Punjab. The franchise roped in the cricketer for ₹10.75 crore. Previously, Glenn Maxwell played for KXIP between 2014 and 2017 before he joined Delhi Capitals for the 2018 season.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium