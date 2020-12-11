Big Bash League 10: Quickie Haris Rauf Expected To Play For Melbourne Stars In January

Melbourne Stars have announced that Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf will be available for the club in January for the Big Bash League season 10.The confirmation of the dates of South Africa's first tour to Pakistan since 2007 paved the way for Rauf to rejoin the club where he made his name. The 27-year old was retained by last year's runners up after he had made a significant contribution with the ball in hand last season.

'Rauf is expected to arrive in early January': Melbourne Stars

"Rauf is expected to arrive in early January and be available until the start of February," the club said.

Meanwhile, the Stars head coach as well as the former Australian all-rounder David Hussey has also welcomed the quickie back to the club.

"Haris was one of the best stories of last season and made an incredible contribution for us. His energy was fantastic for the team and we're really pleased to have him coming back. Haris gives us another dimension and threat in our bowling attack with his raw pace," Hussey said.

READ: Pat Cummins Plays Mind Games With Kohli, Says He Is Happy Of Not 'bowling To Steve Smith'

Haris Rauf in BBL 2019/20

This is Rauf's second season in the Australian T20 franchise league. He had made a tremendous impact for the Melbourne franchise last season with 20 scalps in 10 matches including a famous hat-trick against Sydney Thunder and a five-wicket haul against the Hobart Hurricanes as well. All the best batsmen of the tournament had difficulty while dealing with his express fast yorkers as he played a key role in helping MLS reach the final.

However, they could not go all the way and went down to Sydney Sixers by 19 runs in a rain-curtailed final. The Sixers won their second BBL title.

The Rawalpindi speedster who was an uncapped player till that point in time got selected in the Pakistan team riding on his stellar performances in the ninth edition of the Big Bash League and since then has represented his country in a couple of One Day Internationals and eight T20IS where he has managed to pick up 1 & 11 wickets respectively.

(Image Courtesy: Melbourne Stars/Twitter)

(With ANI Inputs)

READ: Virat Kohli's Short & Sweet Anniversary Wish For Anushka Sharma Has Message For Future

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.