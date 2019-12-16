Big Bash Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads And All Details About The BBL 2019

If the Indian Premier League has one proper global competitor, it could perhaps be Australia's Big Bash League. The Australian T20 league made its debut in 2011/12 and since then has added its own unique flavour to the global cricket scene. It is responsible to introducing new features to the game such as light-up bails and bat tosses. The Big Bash remains to be one of the most fun T20 leagues in the world. The ninth season of the tournament begins on Tuesday, December 17 and here is all about the new edition that you need to know.

Big Bash League fixtures: The new playoffs system

The Big Bash is set to adopt a playoff structure, which will decide the finalists of the league. The top five teams on the points table will be qualifying for the playoffs and the first and second-team will get two chances to make the final. Here is the structure.

The Eliminator - Fourth Place vs. Fifth Place - January 30

The Qualifier - First Place vs. Second Place - January 31

The Knock-Out - Third Place vs. Winner of The Eliminator - February 1

The Challenger - Winner of the Knock-Out vs. Loser of The Qualifier - February 6

The Final - Winner of the Qualifier vs. Winner of the Challenger - February 8

The first match of the Big Bash will happen on December 17 at The Gabba. Brisbane Heat is set to take on the Sydney Thunder at 1:40 PM IST. Heat is considered as one of the favourites to win this year.

Squads

Many international superstars like AB de Villiers and David Miller will finally be making their BBL debuts. Have a look at the full squads for all the eight teams.

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (captain), Cameron White, Peter Siddle, Michael Neser, Jonathan Wells, Harry Conway, Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Billy Stanlake, Nick Winter, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen, Philip Salt, Rashid Khan, Liam O Connor, Jake Weatherald and Wes Agar.

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (captain), AB de Villiers, Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson, Ben Cutting, Joe Burns, Josh Lalor, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Cameron Gannon, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Heazlett, Mitchell Swepson, Zahir Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jack Prestwidge, and Matthew Willans.

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (captain), Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Chris Morris, Gurinder Sandhu, Chris Tremain, Alex Ross, Jay Lenton, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Jonathan Cook, Matthew Gilkes, Tanveer Sangha, and Oliver Davies.

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (captain), Steve OKeefe, Steven Smith, Josh Hazlewood, James Vince, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Mickey Edwards, Lloyd Pope, Daniel Fallins, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, and Justin Avendano.

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Kurtis Patterson, Cameron Bancroft, Joel Paris, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Sam Whiteman, Fawad Ahmed, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis, Nick Hobson, Cameron Green, and Aaron Hardie.

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (captain), George Bailey, David Miller, James Faulkner, Scott Boland, Clive Rose, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Simon Milenko, David Moody, D Arcy Short, Qais Ahmad, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Thomas Rogers, Jarrod Freeman, Aaron Summers, and Nathan Ellis.

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (captain), Dale Steyn, Jackson Coleman, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Peter Handscomb, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Seb Gotch, Sandeep Lamichhane, Clint Hinchliffe, Patrick Brown, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, and Tom O Connell.

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (captain), Shaun Marsh, Jon Holland, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Daniel Christian, Harry Gurney, Tom Cooper, Marcus Harris, Joe Mennie, Cameron Boyce, Jack Wildermuth, Beau Webster, Richard Gleeson, Sam Harper, Will Sutherland, Zak Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Big Bash live streaming details

Indian viewers can watch the matches live on the Sony Six and Sony ESPN (HD as well). It can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV platform.

