IPL 2020: 3 Big Bash League Stars Who Have Found It Tough Going In IPL Cricket

Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) is a T20 competition inspired by the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, there have been players who have done exceptionally well in the Big Bash but failed disastrously or were not given many chances in the IPL, especially during their initial years or seasons. In the IPL, only four overseas players can play for a team in the match, which adds to the tournament's competitiveness between teams and amidst them as well sometimes. Here are the top three Australian players from the Big Bash who could not create the same impact in the IPL or struggled to get many opportunities to perform.

Also Read | New Zealand Vs England Test Series Is Not Part Of The ICC World Test Championship

Can @ShortDarcy reclaim his 👑 as the BBL's leading run-scorer in #BBL09?



His peers sure think so! pic.twitter.com/xuziuYfrt9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 26, 2019

Also Read | CSK Pay Tribute To Their 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina, Urge Him To Make Comeback

BBL Star No.1: D'Arcy Short

In the BBL 2018, Short shined with the bat scoring runs in almost every match he played. He scored 637 runs in the 15 matches he played for Hobart Hurricanes. He played with a strike rate of 140.62 in that season with six half-centuries for his team. After his impressive performance in the BBL, he was roped in by the IPL team Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs. 4 crore. However, he was a big flop in the IPL 2018. He played 7 matches and scored just 115 runs at a below par strike rate of 116.16, prompting the Royals to chop and change their opening combination.

Also Read | SRH Released Players: 5 Players Released By The Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

BBL Star No.2: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell, who has done exceptionally well with both bat and bowl in BBL, failed disastrously in his first two years of the IPL. Maxwell has scored 1447 runs in 54 innings he played in the BBL so far at an impressive strike rate of 151.36. Meanwhile, in the IPL, Maxwell was signed by the Delhi Daredevils in 2012 as a replacement player for Travis Birt, who withdrew from their squad. The all-rounder played just two matches for the IPL franchise and scored six runs and was not given any further chances that season. For the Mumbai Indians the following season, the Australian was restricted to the bench again. It was only in 2014 with Kings XI Punjab that he could make a name for himself with more opportunities given to him.

Also Read | Murali Kartik Responds After Troll Calls Him To Be De-listed From Commentary

BBL Star No.3: Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis has played 45 matches in the Big Bash and scored 1045 runs. He also picked up 34 wickets in the BBL. Meanwhile, in the IPL, Stoinis was first signed by Kings XI Punjab in 2016. He played just 7 matches, scoring 146 runs in his debut season. He played with a strike rate of 135.18 in that season. With this form, the Punjab side gave him very few chances. He moved to RCB in 2018 and did not go well either.