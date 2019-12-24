Big Bash: Mark Waugh Criticises Chris Lynn On Twitter, Batsman Responds In Style

Australia batsman Chris Lynn has become one of the most sought-after players in the global T20 scene and for good reason. The flamboyant opener has shined through the toughest of situations and his fearless hitting prowess has turned him into a worldwide sensation. In the IPL 2020 Auction recently, to much surprise, Lynn did not attract too much attention and was sold to the Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs. 2 crore.

Mark Waugh tweet prompts Lynn's return to form

A lot of responsibility lied on Chris Lynn's shoulders as he began the Big Bash 2019-20 season by leading the Brisbane Heat. In the first two matches, however, Lynn's batting was not up to par with his lofty standards and he perished at minuscule scores of 9 and 6. These batting failures prompted Aussie legend Mark Waugh to tweet an observation about Lynn.

He can bounce back but his batting has gone from fearless to fearful. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) December 20, 2019

The tweet acted like a flick of a switch as 'Lynnsanity' returned to Big Bash and the Australian came up with one of the best T20 batting performances ever. Lynn made 94 off just 35 deliveries against the Sydney Sixers. After the match, he talked to a group of journalists and credited Waugh's tweet for the return of "aggression" into his batting. Lynn agreed that he took too much pressure on himself and his transition from the recent Abu Dhabi T10 back to T20 cricket misguided his judgement. He insisted that a "fearless" brand of cricket suits him the most and the release of pressure helped him perform the way he did. Lynn's innings consisted of 4 boundaries and 11 maximums.

