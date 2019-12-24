The Debate
The Debate
Big Bash: Mark Waugh Criticises Chris Lynn On Twitter, Batsman Responds In Style

Cricket News

Chris Lynn set the Big Bash League on fire when he smashed the Sydney Sixers for 94 runs off just 35 deliveries. He later revealed the reasons behind his score.

Big Bash

Australia batsman Chris Lynn has become one of the most sought-after players in the global T20 scene and for good reason. The flamboyant opener has shined through the toughest of situations and his fearless hitting prowess has turned him into a worldwide sensation. In the IPL 2020 Auction recently, to much surprise, Lynn did not attract too much attention and was sold to the Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs. 2 crore.

ALSO READ | Big Bash: Peter Siddle hospitalized for smoke inhalation after abandoned game

Mark Waugh tweet prompts Lynn's return to form

A lot of responsibility lied on Chris Lynn's shoulders as he began the Big Bash 2019-20 season by leading the Brisbane Heat. In the first two matches, however, Lynn's batting was not up to par with his lofty standards and he perished at minuscule scores of 9 and 6. These batting failures prompted Aussie legend Mark Waugh to tweet an observation about Lynn. 

ALSO READ | Big Bash 2019-20: 7 top IPL 2020 stars shine in Week 1 ft. Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh

The tweet acted like a flick of a switch as 'Lynnsanity' returned to Big Bash and the Australian came up with one of the best T20 batting performances ever. Lynn made 94 off just 35 deliveries against the Sydney Sixers. After the match, he talked to a group of journalists and credited Waugh's tweet for the return of "aggression" into his batting. Lynn agreed that he took too much pressure on himself and his transition from the recent Abu Dhabi T10 back to T20 cricket misguided his judgement. He insisted that a "fearless" brand of cricket suits him the most and the release of pressure helped him perform the way he did. Lynn's innings consisted of 4 boundaries and 11 maximums.

ALSO READ | Big Bash: Shoaib Akhtar inspires Melbourne Stars' new Pakistan pace sensation Haris Rauf

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Traditional SCG Test match in doubt after Big Bash game abandonment in Canberra

