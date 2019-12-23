Big Bash: Peter Siddle Hospitalized For Smoke Inhalation After Abandoned Game

Australia's veteran pacer fast bowler Peter Siddle received treatment for smoke inhalation after a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers. The match was abandoned due to poor air quality caused by bushfire smoke. The clash between both these teams took place at Manuka Oval. The match went ahead despite warnings of poor air quality. However, the match had to be abandoned when the field was enveloped in a thick pall of smoke. The play was brought to a halt when Thunder were 40/1 in their chase of 162.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Shane Bond Reveals 'pizza' Wish For BBL Ward Pat Cummins After IPL Windfall

Big Bash: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers called off

According to a report in news.com.au, Peter Siddle bowled two overs for the Strikers before play was stopped. He was later treated for smoke inhalation. Speaking about the whole incident, Peter Siddle said that being on the field was similar to sitting next to a campfire. He further added that he was feeling all right and it was disappointing not to be able to finish the Big Bash game. However, he added that at the end of the day, player welfare is the main thing.

Tonight's @BBL match between @ThunderBBL and @StrikersBBL has been abandoned due to dangerous and unreasonable playing conditions, caused by smoke. Both teams will receive one point each.



Our thoughts remain with all those affected by the ongoing bushfire emergency. pic.twitter.com/fHMLVn6pmO — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 21, 2019

Also Read: Maxwell Smashes 83 Off Just 39 In BBL A Day After Million-dollar IPL Bid

Australia vs New Zealand: Peter Siddle replaces injured Josh Hazelwood

Peter Siddle was earlier named as the replacement for injured Josh Hazlewood in the 13-man Test squad for the Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand. However, he might not feature in the playing XI at MCG with head coach Justin Langer confirming that James Pattinson will take Hazlewood's place.

Also Read: Big Bash: Shoaib Akhtar Inspires Melbourne Stars' New Pakistan Pace Sensation Haris Rauf

Also Read: Big Bash 2019-20: 7 Top IPL 2020 Stars Shine In Week 1 Ft. Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh