IPL 2020: Shane Bond Reveals 'pizza' Wish For BBL Ward Pat Cummins After IPL Windfall

Australia pacer Pat Cummins might have never imagined that he would go on to become the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction which recently took place in Kolkata. Cummins entered the auction at a base price of ₹2 crores and it was the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that finally got their hands on the pacer by paying him ₹15.5 crore. As a result of the IPL added to Cummins' hectic schedule in 2020, Shane Bond, the coach of his Big Bash League (BBL) franchise, Sydney Thunder has ruled out the possibility of the 26-year-old playing for his side this season.

IPL 2020: KKR beats RCB and Delhi Capitals for Pat Cummins signature

Pat Cummins attracted a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. But after the price went up to ₹ 14 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) barged in and stole the player for a record amount. Australia’s Pat Cummins surpassed Ben Stokes’ record to become the most expensive overseas buy. The England all-rounder was previously sold to Rising Pune Supergiant at IPL auctions 2017 for ₹14.5 crore. Pat Cummins already has IPL experience under him, when he was bought by the Delhi Daredevils in 2017 for ₹4.5 crore and he ended up taking 15 wickets. He was bought for ₹5.4 crore by the Mumbai Indians last season but was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

BBL: Pat Cummins to not play for Sydney Thunder

Pat Cummins has been an integral part of the Sydney Thunder’s bowling line up ever since making the switch from Perth Scorchers after the third season of the Big Bash League. The World No.1 pacer will instead, take a break after Australia's three-match ODI tour of India in January, a decision understood by Cricket Australia due to a jam-packed playing schedule for him this year and in 2020 as well.

IPL 2020: Shane Bond on Pat Cummins becoming the 2nd most expensive IPL player

Bond was elated at the Australian Test vice-captain becoming the expensive player in IPL this season and jokingly said that Cummins' teammates at the franchise are hoping that he visits them and treats them with pizza whenever he gets the time to join them. The former New Zealand pacer was full of praise for Cummins by calling him a 'great person who is great to have around the team'. Bond added that it is understandable that Cummins needs a break but has welcomed him to play or spend time with the side if he wishes to. Cummins has had an injury-ridden career so far, yet the pacer has maintained his fitness and played the World Cup and Ashes 2019 campaigns in England without any niggles. With the T20 World Cup happening next year on home soil, the upcoming season is set to get even longer for Cummins.

