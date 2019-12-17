The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Big Bash: Tom Banton Makes Daniel Sams Lose His Run-up In A Comical Way

Cricket News

While bowling the final delivery of Brisbane Heat's first over, the ball slipped out of Daniel Sams' hand and landed almost outside the inner circle. Read more.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Big Bash

The 2019-20 season of the Big Bash League went underway with a game between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder. The Thunder thumped the Heat by 29 runs at The Gabba. Amidst all the T20 action, something really funny happened. In a hilarious display, the Sydney Thunder’s bowler Daniel Sams lost his rhythm and landed the ball almost out of the inner circle.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Big Bash: Tom Banton makes Daniel Sams lose his run-up

Brisbane Heat began their run-chase in an exhilarating manner as opening batsman Tom Banton smashed Sams for two sixes in the first four balls. When the left-arm pacer steamed in to bowl the fifth ball of the very first over, the ball slipped right out of his hand and landed near the inner circle. The delivery was eventually adjudged as a ‘dead ball’ and the bowler went back to complete his over. All said and done, Banton took Sams to the cleaners as he scored 17 runs of the over. 

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Earlier, Sydney Thunder scored 172-6 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Thunder skipper Callum Ferguson top-scored with an unbeaten 73 off 44 balls. The run-chase by Brisbane Heat went downhill after their boundary-filled first over. The home side lost wickets in quick succession and were eventually dismissed for 143 in 19.2 overs. After an expensive first over, pacer Daniel Sams struck back with two wickets to finish with figures of 2.2-0-34-2.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES