Big Bash: Tom Banton Makes Daniel Sams Lose His Run-up In A Comical Way

The 2019-20 season of the Big Bash League went underway with a game between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder. The Thunder thumped the Heat by 29 runs at The Gabba. Amidst all the T20 action, something really funny happened. In a hilarious display, the Sydney Thunder’s bowler Daniel Sams lost his rhythm and landed the ball almost out of the inner circle.

Umm, what? Daniel Sams almost bowled this ball out of the circle completely 😑@KFCAustralia | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/In0fNZubTf — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 17, 2019

Big Bash: Tom Banton makes Daniel Sams lose his run-up

Brisbane Heat began their run-chase in an exhilarating manner as opening batsman Tom Banton smashed Sams for two sixes in the first four balls. When the left-arm pacer steamed in to bowl the fifth ball of the very first over, the ball slipped right out of his hand and landed near the inner circle. The delivery was eventually adjudged as a ‘dead ball’ and the bowler went back to complete his over. All said and done, Banton took Sams to the cleaners as he scored 17 runs of the over.

Earlier, Sydney Thunder scored 172-6 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Thunder skipper Callum Ferguson top-scored with an unbeaten 73 off 44 balls. The run-chase by Brisbane Heat went downhill after their boundary-filled first over. The home side lost wickets in quick succession and were eventually dismissed for 143 in 19.2 overs. After an expensive first over, pacer Daniel Sams struck back with two wickets to finish with figures of 2.2-0-34-2.

The @ThunderBBL move into top spot on the #BBL09 ladder! pic.twitter.com/0HOMJRNZiT — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 17, 2019

