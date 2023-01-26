Big Blow To CSK's Sister Franchise In SA20, Key Bowler Suspended Due To Illegal Action

Joburg Super Kings bowler Aaron Phangiso has been suspended from bowling in South Africa's new domestic competition, SA20 due to an illegal action. An independent panel submitted a report to SA20 on January 23, where it said that Phangiso's bowling action doesn't conform to the regulations of a legal bowling action as defined by the International Cricket Council (ICC). After the panel submitted its report, SA20 took the decision to suspend Phangiso from the league.

SA20's statement on Phangiso

SA20 issued a statement on Tuesday where it said that Joburg Super Kings have requested to have Phangiso’s action tested under laboratory conditions at an ICC Accredited Centre and if the testing shows that his bowling action is legal, he should be allowed to play for the franchise in the league. Phangiso's action was reported following Joburg's match against Pretoria Capitals on January 17, He picked up a four-wicket haul in the match.

"Joburg Super Kings’ left-arm spinner, Aaron Phangiso, has been suspended from bowling in the Betway SA20 after the Independent Bowling Action Panel confirmed his bowling action does not conform to the regulations of a legal bowling action as defined by the International Cricket Council (ICC)," the statement read.

"The panel submitted their final report on 23 January, as constituted under the Betway SA20 Suspect Bowling Action Policy. The report confirmed that Phangiso bowled with a non-compliant bowling action during the match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals on 17 January at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. He is subsequently suspended from bowling in Betway SA20 matches going forward as of 23 January," the statement added.

"The Joburg Super Kings have requested to have Mr Phangiso’s action tested under laboratory conditions at an ICC Accredited Centre. If the ICC testing shows that his action is legal, he will be allowed to continue bowling," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Phangiso, who has played 21 ODIs and 16 T20Is for South Africa, picked up his second four-wicket haul on January 21 and was named the player of the match in Joburg's win over Sunrisers Eastern Cape. This is not the first time Phangiso has been reported for his bowling action. The 38-year-old was also reported in 2016 but was later cleared after he made some minor changes to his action.

Image: Twitter/JSKSA20