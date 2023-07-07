WATCH | MS Dhoni Likes Fan's Artwork During Walk So Much That He Agrees To Take It Home

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni has a huge fan following in the realm of cricket. There might not be a region of the globe that does not support him when he plays cricket. Even in the Indian Premier League 2023, the fans came in huge numbers to see one of India's favourite players. Even if it was not the Chennai Super Kings' home match, the fans made it look like that. MSD is celebrating his 42nd birthday on July 7, 2023, wherein his fans are giving him tribute in their way.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni had a 15-year-old international career for the Indian cricket team

Dhoni has every ICC trophy in his cabinet; T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy

MSD retired from international cricket in August 2020 after playing his last match against New Zealand in the CWC 2019 semi-final

MS Dhoni accepts artwork from his fans on the occasion of his birthday

On the occasion of MS Dhoni's 42nd birthday, one of his fans gifted him a beautiful piece of artwork. In a video uploaded on social media, Dhoni is seen humbly accepting the artwork and also waving at the fans who were standing outside his farmhouse in Ranchi.

Fans pour wishes on MS Dhoni on the occasion of his birthday

However, the fans wished MS Dhoni on his birthday in various ways. There are videos available on social media in which fans are sharing their tributes to the former Indian captain. In one video, fans have placed a 52 feet giant cutout of the Indian legend in Hyderabad, whereas another 77 feet tall cutout is reportedly installed in Andhra Pradesh's Nandigama. The MSD fans were also seen pouring milk on it.

MS Dhoni's international career

MS Dhoni, in his whole international career, played 538 international matches for India and made 17266 runs at an average of 44.96. Dhoni also hit a total of 16 tons and 108 half-centuries in his entire career. Often regarded as one of the finest Indian captains, he led the team towards title glory and swept the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy under his reign.