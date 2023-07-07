'The Sun God': Virender Sehwag's Epic 'number 7' Wish For MS Dhoni Takes Over The Internet

Quick links:
Virender Sehwag comes up with a unique post to wish MS Dhoni (Image: @virendersehwag/twitter)
As it is MS Dhoni's special day, hence, individuals in the cricket world are busy producing endearing content on social media to pay respect to the legend who singlehandedly changed the course of Indian cricket. Earlier, we saw what Jadeja wrote in respect of Mahi, and it's time we pay heed to the post of a former Indian cricketer, who is quite active on social media. Virender Sehwag, who under Dhoni's leadership and Gary Kirsten's coaching scaled to new heights at the peak of his career, has dropped an interesting and powerful message for MSD.
In his post, Virender Sehwag shared some pictures of himself and Dhoni from their playing days, and as a message, Sehwag gave tribute to his former skipper by highlighting the significance of number 7. It is a well-known fact that the number 7 is quite dear to Mahindra Singh Dhoni, and his former teammate pounced on the opportunity to highlight it to the world. Here's what he posted.
The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2023
In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses
7 basic musical notes
7 pheras in a marriage
7 wonders of the world
And on
7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man @msdhoni , #HappyBirthdayDhoni . pic.twitter.com/ZZwXBT5mLV
From Yuvraj Singh to Suresh Raina, some of the biggest names in the game of cricket have wished MS Dhoni on his birthday. The spree hasn't stopped and will not stop till the clock strikes midnight. As for fans, they are also in a frenzy and have been expressing their favorite memory of Dhoni across various platforms. So, with the celebration going on, it's time you also enjoy and let us know your fondest memory of Indian cricket during the tenure of MS Dhoni.