'Mahendra Singh Dhoni Has Many Strengths. But Calm And Cool Isn’t One Of Them'

Former Team India captain Mahendra Singh is often regarded as one of the most extraordinary captains and is famously named 'captain cool' by his fans. MS Dhoni has made a lot of records throughout his captaincy and his cabinet is full of trophies. The former captain ended the 28-year-old wait of the Indian cricket team fans and led the team to lift the 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MS Dhoni has led Team India to win all three ICC trophies; T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy

Dhoni made his international debut against Bangladesh in 2004

The former captain retired from international cricket in August 2020

MS Dhoni's international career at a glance

MS Dhoni had a 16-year-long international career for Team India in which he made a lot of records and reached significant milestones. Dhoni played 538 international matches for India and made 17266 runs at an average of 44.96. He also touched 16 tons and 108 half-centuries in his entire career.

Does MS Dhoni use abusive words on the field? Ishant Sharma reveals

MS Dhoni, known to be calm and composed in the field, often used abusive words once he lost his composure. Team India pacer Ishant Sharma revealed that his 'calm and composed' nature is hardly the strength of the former Indian captain. Ishant said that MSD has used abusive language on the field and also has shouted at the pacer on numerous occasions. Sharma was having a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel.

Mahi Bhai has many qualities. But peace and coolness is not one of them. He often uses foul language on the field and I have heard it firsthand. Be it during IPL or with the Indian team, people are always around him. You will definitely find someone or the other sitting with Mahi Bhai. It feels like being in a village, just missing the trees.

Ishant Sharma is known for his magical bowling spell. He bowled in the Champions Trophy 2013 after being hit for boundaries by English batsmen, and nothing was falling into place for Sharma on the day of the big final. However, skipper MS Dhoni kept the belief in the right-arm pacer, and he dismissed Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara on two consecutive balls.