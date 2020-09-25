Bishan Singh Bedi Birthday: Sachin Tendulkar Leads Cricket Fraternity's Wishes Online

Former Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners to have hailed from the country. Throughout his 13-year journey in international cricket, he puzzled his opponents with his left-arm spin and he was part of the famous Indian spin quarter of the 1970s along with Erapalli Prasanna, Srinivas Venkataraghavan and Bhagwat Chandrasekhar. The 67-Test veteran turned 74 on Friday, September 25. On the occasion of the 7rth Bishan Singh Bedi birthday, another former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wished the storied cricketer.

Bishan Singh Bedi birthday: Sachin Tendulkar, ICC extends wishes for legendary Indian spinner

On the day of the 74th Bishan Singh Bedi birthday, Sachin Tendulkar took to the microblogging site to extend his wishes. In the caption, the ‘Master Blaster’ wished Bedi a “very happy birthday” and a “healthy year ahead”. Around the same time, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also took to their social media accounts for the occasion.

Moreover, the ICC shared an image of Bishan Singh Bedi’s record-breaking economical spell from the 1975 World Cup game, where he picked up figures of 1-6 from his 12 overs against East Africa. In the post, the apex cricketing body described him as “one of India's greatest spin bowlers”.

Bishan Singh Bedi birthday: Sachin Tendulkar, ICC wish Bishan Singh Bedi

Wishing you a very happy birthday and a healthy year ahead, Bishan Paaji. Hope you have a good time on this special day of yours. pic.twitter.com/MDt685prcr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 25, 2020

In the 1975 World Cup,@BishanBedi returned figures of 12-8-6-1 against East Africa – the most economical spell in 60-over ODI matches 🔥



Happy birthday to one of India's greatest spin bowlers! pic.twitter.com/Phn0A33oyU — ICC (@ICC) September 25, 2020

Bishan Singh Bedi’s career at a glance

Between 1966 and 1979, Bishan Singh Bedi represented the national team in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs, including matches in the inaugural edition of the World Cup. He played alongside legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar, when the Mumbai-based cricketer made his debut in 1971. Across Bedi’s international appearances, he bagged 273 wickets, out of which 266 came in Test cricket at an impressive average of 28.71 with 14 five-wicket hauls.

Image source: PTI