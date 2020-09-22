Angad Bedi Pays Tribute To The Legendary Indian Cricketer Tiger Pataudi; See Post Here

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi is very active on social media like his wife Neha Dhupia. Recently, Angad Bedi shared a picture of Soha Ali Khan's father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. It is Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi's death anniversary today, on September 22, 2020. Angad Bedi shared a post paying tribute to Tiger Pataudi. Take a look at the post:

Also Read | Angad Bedi Misses Being 'wild & Free Outdoors' As He Shares Shirtless Beach Pic

Angad Bedi's tribute to Tiger Pataudi

Gunjan Saxena actor Angad Bedi recently shared a picture of one of India's finest cricket captains, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, also known as Tiger Pataudi. Today is Tiger Pataudi's death anniversary and many celebrities are remembering the legendary cricketer.

Angad shared a black and white picture of Tiger Pataudi. Tiger Pataudi is posing for the camera while he's wearing the blazer of the Indian Cricket team. Tiger Pataudi passed away in 2011. He was a captain of the Indian cricket team for 40 test matches.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Shares Rehearsal Clip From 'Gunjan Saxena' Days As A Tribute To Anil Kapoor

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is also the father of Bollywood actors Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Angad Bedi tagged Soga Ali Khan while paying Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi a tribute. The actor wrote a caption for the picture, "The “TIGER” Now and Forever..5th Jan 1941-22 sept 2011 #nawabofpataudi #mansooralikhanpataudi".

Fans of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi remembered the cricketer as they took the comment section to talk about him.

Fans' reaction to the post

Image Source: Angad Bedi's Instagram

Also Read | Angad Bedi Remembers 'Pink': ''The Film Not Just Changed Our Society But Also Our Lives''

A peak into Angad Bedi's Instagram

Angad Bedi's Instagram usually has pictures from his brand promotions, projects and photoshoots. Once in a while he also shares pictures of his daughter Mehr and wife Neha Dhupia. He recently shared an adorable picture of himself with his daughter Mehr.

He is giving a piggy back ride to his daughter by holding her on his shoulder. Mehr looks adorable in her braids, her messy hair and Frozen crox. The father-daughter duo are wearing masks as they're outside their house. Angad Bedi captioned the picture as," Wear your mask!!! Let’s not take #covid19 for granted. From us to you."

On the work front

Angad Bedi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film revolves around the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena and depicts the story of how she became the first female pilot in combat. The film is a Netflix original and stars Pankaj Tripathi and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. Angad Bedi played the role of Gunjan Saxena's brother.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Shares Adorable Video Of His 'Dhakad' Daughter Mehr, Fans Call Her 'doll'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.