'Black Lives Matter' Movement Inspired West Indies' Win Against England: Darren Sammy

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy has said that the 'Black Lives Matter' movement gave the Jason Holder-led West Indies team extra motivation that resulted in the team winning the first Test against England in Southampton. The West Indies chased down England's target of 200 on the fifth day and won the match by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the England vs West Indies three-match series.

England vs West Indies: Darren Sammy on the West Indies' historic win

Darren Sammy, while speaking on the latest episode of The Cricket Debate on Sky Sports, said that when there is a movement like Black Lives Matter and a black team coming to England to play with everything, that can tend to create extra motivation. Sammy added that there is something special about playing in England that sees West Indians want to rise and get more motivated.

Well done to @windiescricket played with patience great skill and maturity we’ll lead by their captain @Jaseholder98 #ENGvWI 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) July 12, 2020

Sammy opined that the whole scenario of this Test match, the significance of cricket being back, what it meant to see a black team on TV after this time where the sport has not been played, provided extra motivation for the West Indies.

Speaking about West Indies victory, Darren Sammy said that Jason Holder was inspired by Michael Holding's take on Black Lives Matter during the 1st England vs West Indies Test. He spoke about Jason Holder saying that he 'felt in his veins' when listening to the legendary fast bowler discuss racism in a powerful documentary for Sky Sports.

England vs West Indies: Michael Holding on Black Lives Matter

Earlier while speaking on Black Lives Matter, Michael Holding had said that there is a need for a society that represents and supports people from all different backgrounds. He talked about the importance of honest conversations, opportunities and “people in positions of power”. Michael Holding further spoke about American citizen George Floyd, whose death sparked the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, by saying that he “burst into tears” while watching his death on an Instagram video.

England vs West Indies 1st Test highlights

The fifth day of first England vs West Indies Test began with England resuming from their overnight score of 284-8. The home team managed to stretch their score to 313, setting up a 200-run target for the West Indies. The Windies began their run-chase by losing first three wickets quickly, but Jermaine Blackwood held the innings together for the visiting side, scoring 95 runs and helping the team cross the finish line on the final day.

West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his nine-wicket match haul. Captain Jason Holder also had a great match to remember picking up seven wickets in total. The second England vs West Indies Test will now be played at Old Trafford, Manchester between July 16 and 20.

(IMAGE: DARREN SAMMY / WINDIES CRICKET / TWITTER)