'Boom Is Back': Cricket Fraternity Goes Gaga Over Jasprit Bumrah's Triumphant Return

Jasprit Bumrah's journey through the realms of international cricket has been marked by his unwavering determination, particularly in the face of adversity. The cricketing world held its breath when Bumrah was sidelined by a significant injury that kept him away from the game for a span of 11 months. This hiatus, attributed to his recovery process, tested not only his physical resilience but also his mental fortitude. However, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Bumrah made a triumphant comeback that resonated with the cricketing community.

3 things you need to know

Jasprit Bumrah picked up 2 wickets in the first over against Ireland

This is Bumrah's first match back for India since he sustained an injury

Bumrah is also the captain of the Indian team that is playing against Ireland

Former cricketers laud Jasprit Bumrah

Making a remarkable return after an 11-month hiatus due to injury, Jasprit Bumrah seamlessly resumed his prowess. The inaugural T20I clash between India and Ireland showcased Bumrah's prowess as he commenced India's bowling with a bang, clinching two wickets in the very first over. His victims were Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker, both falling victim to his skilful deliveries within the initial five balls at The Village in Dublin.

Having won the coin toss, the talented right-arm fast bowler chose to take the field in the curtain-raiser of the three-game T20I series against Ireland, hosted at Malahide in Ireland on Friday. Notably, in this comeback match, Bumrah assumed leadership duties as well. Bumrah's mesmerizing over triggered a social media frenzy, with reactions from former cricketers spiralling into unprecedented heights.

Boom is back and I hope that Back stays strong for long… #JaspritBumrah — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 18, 2023

Bumrah and Prasidh both have begun well and that should make them feel good about themselves.



Always good to get a wicket straight away🔥🔥✅ #INDvsIRE — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 18, 2023

While the attention will undoubtedly be focussed on Bumrah, I will be very keen to see how Prasidh Krishna bowls too. He has everything going for him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 18, 2023

Bumrah's return to the international stage was nothing short of spectacular, as he seamlessly rekindled his fiery bowling prowess during the first T20I match against Ireland.

