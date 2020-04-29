Bowling To Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Greatest Challenge In WC, Feels Pakistan's Haris Rauf

Young Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf believes that bowling to batting greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup will be his biggest challenge. The young & fiery pacer made a name for himself in the KFC Big Bash League, bowling at a threatening pace and picking up 20 wickets in his inaugural season. Haris Rauf broke into Pakistan's T20 side after his BBL success and will be hoping to cement his spot in the side for the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year.

READ | Mike Hussey Picks Tendulkar, Kohli And Sehwag In 'Best Of Enemies' XI

Haris Rauf names his greatest challenge

The Pakistan pacer admitted that the quality of competition in the World Cup was going to be extremely high as sides would field their best batsmen. Haris Rauf revealed that the biggest challenge for him would be to bowl to Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-skipper Rohit Sharma. Haris Rauf expressed confidence in doing well if given a chance and said that it was not in his nature to let batsmen dominate him, as quoted by a Pakistan media channel.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar Reveals 'chess Game' With Glenn McGrath In Thrilling 1999 Adelaide Duel

Throwback to Rauf's unplayable delivery

Rauf picked up the all-important wicket of Chris Morris who had raced away to a 16-ball 21 during the Play-off between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. It happened in the 11th over of the Stars run chase. On the fourth delivery, the pacer had bowled a full delivery on the line of middle and leg stump as Morris attempted to take him to the cleaners. However, such was the pace of the delivery that it did not make any contact with the bat and instead it went on to shatter the stumps at the speed of light. The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle.

READ | 'He Was Struggling...': Paul Nixon Recalls Coaching 'All-time Best WK' Dhoni For Few Hours

READ | 'Make Batsman Retrieve Ball If Hit For Six': Chahal Adds 'balance' To Saliva-shine Debate