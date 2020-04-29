'He Was Struggling...': Paul Nixon Recalls Coaching 'All-time Best WK' Dhoni For Few Hours

Former England cricketer Paul Nixon hailed ex-Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, as the greatest wicketkeeper of all-time as he shared a memory of coaching Captain Cool in the past. MS Dhoni's entry into the Indian side marked the beginning of a new era for the Men in Blue, as he took over the reins from Sourav Ganguly, shouldering a huge responsibility of not only leading the side but also building a strong and balanced team. MS Dhoni's career - both as a batsman and has a keeper has seen meteoric rises and sudden collapses over the years but he has remained undisputed as the best wicketkeeper according to many legends in the game.

READ | 'Make Batsman Retrieve Ball If Hit For Six': Chahal Adds 'balance' To Saliva-shine Debate

'I actually coached the great man'

Speaking to an online portal, Paul Nixon recalled meeting a 'struggling' Dhoni back in 2005. The English coach remembered having a two-hour coaching session with the Captain Cool and India's fielding coach Robin Singh (back then). Paul Nixon revealed that he had a 'wonderful couple of hours' and that he really enjoyed the session with MSD. Further, Nixon revealed that every time Dhoni saw him since then, he high-fived him and it continues to be that way till date.

READ | Hanuma Vihari Amazed By Virat Kohli's Work Ethic, Names Best Part Of Skipper's Game

MS Dhoni & IPL 2020

Coming back to MS Dhoni, he was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 tournament opener against the defending champions at the Wankhede Stadium which was originally supposed to get underway on March 29 but has been tentatively postponed to April 15 due to coronavirus fear. Should the 13th edition of the IPL take place, then MS Dhoni will be hoping to lead the 'Yellow Army' to their fourth IPL title. At the same time, Mahi will also be seen on the cricket field for the first time after that heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year. Ever since that contest, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper has not donned the Indian jersey and has also been on a sabbatical from the game.

READ | De Kock Sheds Light On Donning Skipper's Hat For Proteas, Eyes Hitting Big 100s In Tests

READ | Latham, Southee Feature In New Zealand Cricket's Virtual Awards