Sachin Tendulkar Reveals 'chess Game' With Glenn McGrath In Thrilling 1999 Adelaide Duel

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar recently appeared on an interview by the BCCI where he discussed how he is coping with the India lockdown and his new routine at home. Tendulkar also talked about his rivalries with legendary bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne and gave fans a glimpse of how he felt during the iconic Desert Storm innings at Sharjah in 1998. From the interview, here is an interesting Sachin Tendulkar vs. Glenn McGrath story.

Sachin Tendulkar lets Glenn McGrath frustrate him at the beginning of his innings

Sachin Tendulkar took a trip down memory lane and looked back at the 1st India vs. Australia Test at the Adelaide Oval in 1999. He mentioned how the first innings had him come in to bat near the end of the second day with only 40 minutes to go. The legendary Glenn McGrath was on song and came and bowled a few maiden overs at Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar claimed that it was evident that the Australians planned to frustrate him for getting him out by bowling away from him constantly so that they can tempt him into a shot or just bowl a few deliveries near his bat. This made the batting genius let the disciplined Glenn McGrath have the last laugh on the first day. Sachin Tendulkar did not attempt any outrageous shots or plans against the pacer and just played through his bowling.

However, the following morning, Sachin Tendulkar surprised Glenn McGrath and smashed a few boundaries in the very first over. "I thought this evening I am patient but tomorrow morning I am gonna play the way I want. You won't control how I want to play but I would control where you are going to bowl." Tendulkar felt his reply was enough to mean that 'Well bowled but now go back and bowl again' to McGrath. It was much like a chess game according to the legend.

Sachin Tendulkar recalled confidently thinking about Glenn McGrath. The Little Master was captaining India in that match and scored 61 in that innings. In the second innings, he scored a duck and was wrongly given lbw off Glenn McGrath's bowling. Australia won the match by 285 runs.

(Video Courtesy: BCCI)

Sachin Tendulkar centuries

Looking at Sachin Tendulkar's record, there have been 100 international Sachin Tendulkar centuries. 51 of these have come in Test cricket where Tendulkar has a high score of 248*. His highest ODI score is 200* and scored 49 in the format. Both these feats are records standing till date. He played only a single T20I for India and played the IPL for the Mumbai Indians. In 2011, he scored his only IPL century against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala, making exactly 100*.

