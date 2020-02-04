NZ Vs Ind 1st ODI: Hamilton Pitch Report And Weather Updates, Complete Squad List

India began their gruelling 40-day New Zealand tour on a winning note. Virat Kohli and co. hammered the hosts in the shortest format by winning the T20I series 5-0. The upcoming opening ODI contest of the three-match series will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, February 5. The action will commence at 7:30 AM IST.

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: Squad updates

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the limited-overs segment of the tour after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia in January. Prithvi Shaw will be replacing Shikhar Dhawan in India’s ODI squad. Meanwhile, in-form opener Rohit Sharma was also ruled out due to a calf injury during the final T20I contest. Check out final line-ups of both teams for the ODI series.

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: New Zealand squad

Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: India squad

Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, K. L. Rahul (wk), Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: Hamilton weather report

Apart from partly cloudy skies in the initial hours of the game, no rain interruptions are expected in the match. As per Accuweather, the temperature at the time of the game is expected to be around 15°C to 23°C.

New Zealand vs India 2020 1st ODI: Hamilton pitch report

Unlike a few other venues in New Zealand, the Seddon Park track is not a batting paradise. The pitch is expected to be on a slower side. In the last five matches played at the venue, the average first innings score has been 225 while batting first. Chasing teams have lost all of the last five matches played at the venue, which could prompt either of the captains to bat first upon winning the toss.

NEWS : Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series against New Zealand.



Mayank Agarwal has been named as his replacement in the ODI squad. #NZvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/AUMeCSNfWQ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2020

