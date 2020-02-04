SAU-W Vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Other Match Details

South Australian Women take on Victoria Women in the 25th match of the Australian Women National Cricket League on Wednesday. The game is set to be played at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The game commences at 5:30 AM (IST).

It was amazing to see all players and officials standing together pre-match in a ‘One Consistent Act’ barefoot Reconciliation Circle at our #WNCL game.



Find out more + how you can participate at your local club ▶️ https://t.co/AmwsGMVA12 pic.twitter.com/anFWgBObRj — Cricket Victoria (@cricketvictoria) January 7, 2020

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Preview

It has been a tournament to forget for the South Australian Women in the National Cricket League, losing all their six games so far. They lost their last game against Western Australia, who secured a mammoth 13-run victory. The Victoria Women on the other hand, have had a brilliant tournament so far, winning four of their six games and would look to bounce back their last performance against the Queensland Women.

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 injury and team news

Meg Lanning, Elyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Tyla Valemick are unavailable due to national team commitments.

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Squads

South Australia Women: Emma de Broughe, Amanda Wellington, Alex Price, Tegan McPharlin, Suzie Bates, Stacey Oates, Tabatha Saville, Annie O'Neill, Samantha Betts, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, Ellen Falconer, Bridget Patterson, Shae Daly, Eliza Doddridge.

Victoria Women Squad: Elyse Villani, Makinley Blows, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum (wk), Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Rhiann O'Donnell, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Rhiann O'Donnell.

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 top picks

BE Paterson is in fine form in the National Cricket League and is the amongst leading run-scorers despite the struggles of South Australia Women. Elyse Villani has led Victoria Women’s charge this season and is amongst the leading run-scorers of the tournament. Tahlia McGrath is the amongst the leading wicket-takers of the competition and should be an automatic pick along with Molly Strano.

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Bridget Paterson, Tahlia McGrath, Elyse Villani

– Bridget Paterson, Tahlia McGrath, Elyse Villani Vice-Captain –Samantha Betts, Nicole Faltum, Tegan MCPharlin

–Samantha Betts, Nicole Faltum, Tegan MCPharlin Bridget Paterson and Elyse Villani will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Team

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction

Victoria Women are likely to beat the South Australian Women

