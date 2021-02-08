Jack Leach Bowls A Ripper To Clean Up A Clueless Rohit Sharma During India's Chase Of 420

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach bowled a picture-perfect ripper to castle India's famed opener, Rohit Sharma on Day 4 of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Leach made the ball talk on a wicket that is supposedly expected to assist the spinners as the game progresses.

Jack Leach bowls a ripper to dismiss Rohit Sharma

This happened in the sixth over of India's second innings. On the third delivery, Leach tossed one up on the middle-stump line as the ball spun away from the batsman after pitching. The 'Hitman' moved a bit forward to defend the ball but completely ended up missing the ball as it beat his defence and went on to hit the off stump.

The video of Rohit's dismissal was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

Watch it right here:

India lose Rohit Sharma during a mammoth chase of 420

India who had resumed Day 4 at 257/6 could only manage to add 80 more runs to their overnight score before being bundled out for 337. Meanwhile, England in their second innings really struggled to get going on what seems to be a tough batting surface as only Test skipper Joe Root (40) could offer some resistance as the visitors were bundled out for 178 to set up a target of 420 runs for India in order to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

The hosts in their second innings have already lost the big wicket of Rohit Sharma for 12. Opener Shubman Gill (15*) and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) ensured that there were no further hiccups as India's scorecard read 39/1 at stumps on Day 4.

