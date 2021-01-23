Brad Hogg Bats For Rishabh Pant's Inclusion In Team India's Limited-overs Set Up

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has urged the Indian team management to consider young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant in the scheme of things for white-ball set-up.

Pant got the opportunity to don the gloves in the second Test match at the MCG after veteran stumper Wriddhiman Saha had failed with both bat and the gloves in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval that preceded the Boxing Day Test. However, he played impactful knocks in the final two Tests at the SCG (97) and Brisbane (87* where he also hit the winning boundary) and had a lion's share in helping India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

'He has proven himself': Brad Hogg

"I would be putting him there right now because he has got the confidence and the belief. He has proven himself with two match-winning knocks in this Test series. You can’t get better than that playing for India on Australian soil. I would put him in place of Iyer. Keep your all-round options there for batting and bowling depth. He will be there for either Iyer or Sanju Samson,” said Hogg while speaking on his Youtube channel.

“He is hard to bowl to because he plays a variety of shots that are different to any other batsman. Get him in there,” the two-time World Cup winner added.

Rishabh Pant's limited-overs cricketing career

Rishabh was sidelined from the team after he suffered a concussion during the home ODI series against Australia in January last year as a result of which KL Rahul was made a makeshift wicket-keeper and continued to don the gloves in the away limited-overs series against New Zealand that followed and during India's white-ball leg in Australia in November-December last year, Rahul (also the makeshift vice-captain for limited-overs series) was named the first-choice wicket-keeper while Kerala sensation Sanju Samson was roped in as the second-choice keeper.

