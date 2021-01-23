Last Updated:

James Anderson Registers Career-best Figures In Asia, 30th 5-wicket Haul In 2nd Test Vs SL

By registering his 30th fifer, the English speedster, James Anderson surpassed legendary Richard Hadlee to become the second fast bowler to achieve the feat

James Anderson

There seems to be no slowing down for England's veteran pacer James Anderson as the 38-year-old registered his 
30th Test fifer on Saturday in the second Test against Sri Lanka. With the Lankans toiling English bowlers, Anderson powered in spell after spell knocking off key batsmen and helping his side limit the hosts for 381 in the first innings. Anderson bowled 29 overs, out of which, 13 were maiden and picked six wickets in all while conceding only 40 runs. 

By registering his 30th fifer, the English speedster surpassed legendary Richard Hadlee to become the second fast bowler to achieve the feat. In the overall list, Anderson now occupies the sixth spot. While Hadlee tops the list with 36 five-wicket hauls, he is followed by Muttiah Muralitharan whereas India's Anil Kumble holds the fourth position. In the second Test at Galle, Anderson also went on to record his best bowling figures in Asia. The pacer's targets included Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, centurion Angelo Mathews, Dickwella and Lakmal. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to Anderson's 6-wicket haul: 

Niroshan Dickwella looked all set to post his maiden hundred when a lapse of concentration saw him being dismissed for his career-best 92. James Anderson set him up nicely placing two extra covers and a wide mid-off and constantly feeding him with deliveries wide outside off stump. Dickwella lost his patience and drove upwardly and Leach at wide mid-off made a good catch.

After losing the first Test, hosts Sri Lanka came back strongly as they put up a stunning display with the bat and the ball as well with an aim to draw the 2-match series. While Niroshan Dickwella and Angelo Matthews led the strike with the bat, Embuldeniya stepped up with the ball to dismiss English openers cheaply. While Sibley was sent backpacking for a 14-ball duck, Crawley followed his partner immediately after scoring just 5 runs. It was then Jonny Bairstow and skipper Joe Root, who carried out the rescue act for England. Root, who seems to have found his lost form, notched up another half-century while Bairstow played the supporting role. England are 98-2 at the end of play on Day 2 and trail by 283 runs. 

