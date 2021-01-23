James Anderson Registers Career-best Figures In Asia, 30th 5-wicket Haul In 2nd Test Vs SL

There seems to be no slowing down for England's veteran pacer James Anderson as the 38-year-old registered his

30th Test fifer on Saturday in the second Test against Sri Lanka. With the Lankans toiling English bowlers, Anderson powered in spell after spell knocking off key batsmen and helping his side limit the hosts for 381 in the first innings. Anderson bowled 29 overs, out of which, 13 were maiden and picked six wickets in all while conceding only 40 runs.

By registering his 30th fifer, the English speedster surpassed legendary Richard Hadlee to become the second fast bowler to achieve the feat. In the overall list, Anderson now occupies the sixth spot. While Hadlee tops the list with 36 five-wicket hauls, he is followed by Muttiah Muralitharan whereas India's Anil Kumble holds the fourth position. In the second Test at Galle, Anderson also went on to record his best bowling figures in Asia. The pacer's targets included Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, centurion Angelo Mathews, Dickwella and Lakmal.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Anderson's 6-wicket haul:

30th test Five- Wicket Hauls For legend the king of swing jimmy Anderson. Congrats @jimmy9 pic.twitter.com/eLaZSfYu7U — S. Ayesha💙 (@S_Ayesha8) January 23, 2021

30th five-wicket haul for the Great James Anderson - one of the all-time best bowler in Test cricket history and he is still going strong at the age if 38. pic.twitter.com/JdTr5w8X5Y — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 23, 2021

27-13-38-6



Extraordinary figures from James Anderson as he takes his 30th Test match five-wicket haul.#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/dRrwU3Dynn — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 23, 2021

James Anderson at the age of 38 his figures 9-2-6-3 at Galle.

GOAT stuff from a GOAT. pic.twitter.com/nWRI6lNJJO — Rashid khan (@rashidulllah198) January 22, 2021

The best in Test the great James Anderson as he takes his 30th Test match five-wicket haul. Damn he's 38 !



Absolute GOAT 🙌#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/wsZqeKMphu — 🄿 (@CricketGirl_45) January 23, 2021

Niroshan Dickwella looked all set to post his maiden hundred when a lapse of concentration saw him being dismissed for his career-best 92. James Anderson set him up nicely placing two extra covers and a wide mid-off and constantly feeding him with deliveries wide outside off stump. Dickwella lost his patience and drove upwardly and Leach at wide mid-off made a good catch.

After losing the first Test, hosts Sri Lanka came back strongly as they put up a stunning display with the bat and the ball as well with an aim to draw the 2-match series. While Niroshan Dickwella and Angelo Matthews led the strike with the bat, Embuldeniya stepped up with the ball to dismiss English openers cheaply. While Sibley was sent backpacking for a 14-ball duck, Crawley followed his partner immediately after scoring just 5 runs. It was then Jonny Bairstow and skipper Joe Root, who carried out the rescue act for England. Root, who seems to have found his lost form, notched up another half-century while Bairstow played the supporting role. England are 98-2 at the end of play on Day 2 and trail by 283 runs.

