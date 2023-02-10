Brad Hogg Busts Australian Media's Fake 'Ball Tampering' Narrative On Ravindra Jadeja

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg jumped out in defence of Ravindra Jadeja after the left-arm spinner was accused of ball tampering in the first innings against Australia. Jadeja appeared to have applied something on his spinning fingers and social media erupted as former cricketers like Michael Vaughan questioned his intentions. However, it was clear from the videos that Jadeja was applying ointment on his sore fingers and even match referee was informed about it. Hogg has now shrugged off all the discussions as he explained it was only a pain relief cream that Jadeja took from his colleague Mohammed Siraj.

Brad Hogg dismisses fake ball tampering accusation involving Ravindra Jadeja

Brad Hogg took to the microblogging site to dismiss all the rumours. The 52-year-old tweeted, "If you look closely, there is a cream on Siraj's hand which stood out clear as day on the TV. Jadeja applied it to his finger, at no stage did he put it on the ball. No need for further discussion. #AUSvIND."

If you look closely, there is a cream on Siraj's hand which stood out clear as day on the TV. Jadeja applied it to his finger, at no stage did he put it on the ball. No need for further discussion. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/to3xCMMm2a — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 10, 2023

Jadeja found another supporter in former Pakistan opener Salman Butt who also claimed only illiterate people could make such comments. "The Australian media has accused Ravindra Jadeja of tampering with the ball. But what benefit is a spinner going to get from ball tampering? Only cricket illiterates can make such comments."

Jadeja ran through the Australia batting lineup on the very first day as he alongside Ravichandran Ashwin inflicted heavy damage on the visitors. Except for Marnus Labuschagne, no batsmen stood a chance as Australia posted 177 on the board in Nagpur's first Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

In reply, India has managed to pile 257-7 so far. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored his 9th century in Test cricket which also happens to be his maiden Test ton against the top-ranked Test nation. India crumbled to Todd Murphy's spin web as the debutant had a maiden five-wicket scalp on his debut. Ravindra Jadeja has led a valiant fightback with his 18th fifty in long-form cricket.