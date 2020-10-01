IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Hails Youngsters Mavi & Nagarkoti For Derailing Rajasthan's Run Chase

Brad Hogg heaped praise on Kolkata's youngsters Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti for their match-winning spells against Rajasthan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Wednesday. At the same time, the veteran spinner also went on to say that the budding pacers will learn a lot from Kolkata's pace spearhead Pat Cummins.

Mavi got rid of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. He finished his spell with figures of 2/20 from his four overs. Nagarkoti, on the other hand, had accounted for Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag and he finished with figures of 2/13 from his 2 overs as the two-time winners registered their second win in Dream11 IPL 2020 by 37 runs.

'Fairly talented' Brad Hogg

During a recent Q&A session on social media, a passionate cricket fan had asked Hogg to comment on Kolkata and India's emerging pacers i.e. Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti to which the two-time World Cup winner replied by saying that both are fairly talented young bowlers and the youngsters would learn a lot from the premier Australian pacer Pat Cummins. The former left-arm spinner concluded by saying that he is looking forward to their development over the IPL.

Kolkata snap Rajasthan's unbeaten streak

The two-time winners beat the 2008 champions by 37 runs to snap their unbeaten streak in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Smith won the toss and asked Kolkata to make the first use of the pitch as they ended up scoring 174/6 from their 20 overs. Rajasthan in reply were restricted to 137/9 after they had suffered a batting collapse.

No team has managed to win batting second in Dubai so far in this edition of the marquee tournament.

Shivam Mavi was adjudged the Man of the Match for his terrific bowling performance. The 21-year-old featured in nine matches for the side last year before being ruled out after a stress fracture.

Nagarkoti was ruled out for the last two seasons of the cash-rich league as he was nursing a back injury. He made his debut for the team in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and made a significant contribution right from his second game. Apart from his two scalps, the emerging talent also took two spectacular catches at the boundary rope.

By the virtue of this win, Dinesh Karthik & Co. have moved to the second position in the points table whereas Rajasthan have slipped to the third spot. They will next be seen in action against Delhi at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Saturday.

