Dream11 IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik 'emotional' After Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti's Return

Youngsters Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi are an integral part in the Kolkata pace battery for the Dream11 IPL 2020. Both the players have dealt with injuries during their stint with the Kolkata side, but the franchise has shown immense faith in them and persisted with the duo. Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi repaid the faith the Kolkata think tank had shown on them as they star in their side's comprehensive win over Rajasthan.

Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik hailed Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi for their exceptional performances in the post-match interview. Dinesh Karthik mentioned how the journey that the duo has had leading up to the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been very emotional and he was delighted to see them come out and represent the side. 'DK' revealed how Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi had to deal with various injuries that created self-doubt in then and it is very special for him that the duo is back and rearing to go. Here is Dinesh Karthik's full interview along with the post-match presentation -

Kolkata end Rajasthan's unbeaten run as they score an impressive 37-run victory over them on Wednesday to register their second win in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Shivam Mavi was handed the 'Player of the Match' trophy for his terrific bowling performance, where he dismissed top Rajasthan batsmen, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. The 21-year-old featured in nine matches for the side last year before being ruled out after a stress fracture.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti was ruled out for the last two seasons of the cash-rich league as he was nursing a back injury. He made his debut for the team in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and made a significant contribution right from his second game. The 20-year-old scalped two wickets in his spell and also took two spectacular catches at the boundary rope.

Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 team schedule

The franchise had shared the official Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 team schedule on their Instagram account. The two-time champions jumped to the second position after their win over Rajasthan. Dinesh Karthik and co will look to continue their form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 in an attempt to lay their hands on the championship for the third time.

